Terry Meegan (33), of Loughlinstown Wood, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to one count of endangerment. Photograph: Collins Courts

A man who rear-ended a BMW before hitting a “nimble” pedestrian who was coming to help has been jailed for three years for endangerment.

The victim in the case was a “fit” and “nimble” personal trainer who managed to avoid the worst of the collision by jumping on to the car bonnet, rolling over the roof and landing on his hands and feet, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard on Friday.

The driver of the car, Terry Meegan (33), of Loughlinstown Wood, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to one count of endangerment at Church Road, Ballybrack, on July 2nd, 2024. A further count of dangerous driving was taken into account.

He has 55 previous convictions, including a robbery that resulted in the death of a woman who was knocked down during the getaway.

Sgt Kevin Rooney told barrister Edward Doocey, prosecuting, that on the day in question, a woman was turning her BMW into her mother’s driveway when she was hit by a Volkswagen car that had been driving at speed behind her.

When the woman got out of her car to exchange insurance details, she saw the driver – Meegan – beeping angrily before he mounted the footpath, hitting the BMW again in the process.

A neighbour who emerged from his home and was coming over to help was then hit by Meegan as he turned the car around.

Sgt Rooney said the neighbour was a personal trainer, and because of “his level of fitness and being nimble, he was able to avoid the main impact of the car”.

He jumped on to the bonnet as the car approached, rolled over the roof and landed without serious injury, the court heard.

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Meegan then left at speed as the woman took photos of him and his front-seat passenger – a woman who has never been identified. When gardaí were shown the photos they were able to track down the car, which Meegan was driving without permission, as well as Meegan himself.

He was disqualified from driving at the time of the offence and is now serving a sentence for attempted robbery.

Meegan was jailed in 2021 for his part in the robbery of a Dalkey shop that resulted in the death of 54-year-old Jacqueline McGovern, who was knocked down by the getaway car – driven by another man.

Barrister Justin McQuade, defending Meegan, said his client had alcohol and substance abuse issues and was in need of treatment. He said he was suffering from severe mental illness at the time of his offending.

He has some history of work, including as a tree surgeon and with An Post.

Sentencing Meegan on Friday, Judge Martin Nolan said he would have known he was putting other road users in danger with his actions.

He said the outcome could have been much more serious, adding: “Luckily the injured party was a fit and agile man and avoided the worst consequences of the collision.”

He handed down a sentence of three years and disqualified Meegan from driving for five years.