A dairy farmer has been found guilty of 39 animal welfare offences including failure to appropriately dispose of carcasses and animal cruelty.

Seán Coughlan (47), Cum, Lahardane, Ballina, Co Mayo, was found guilty of the offences, by unanimous verdict, at Roscommon Circuit Court on Friday.

Coughlan was found guilty of failing to dispose of bovine carcasses appropriately, three offences of failing in his duty to protect the welfare of animals and a further 32 animal cruelty offences.

It followed an unplanned Department of Agriculture inspection of his farm at Laragan, Elphin, Co Roscommon, on November 23rd, 2022, and during a planned department inspection of the farm on November 29th, 2022.

Coughlan Farming Ltd, of which Coughlan is sole director, and which owned the affected animals, was also found guilty of 37 offences which mirror those of Coughlan’s.

Separately, Coughlan was also found guilty of failing to comply with two animal-health and welfare notices issued on October 14th, 2022, and December 7th, 2022.

Both Coughlan and the company were found not guilty, by unanimous verdict, of allegedly keeping 21 calves on wet and unhygienic bedding.

Before beginning deliberations on Friday, Judge Kenneth Connolly told the jury the alleged offences involving failure to dispose of carcasses appropriately were “strict liability offences” and so did not require a mental element or an intention on the part of the accused.

Connolly told the jury they needed to ask themselves was Coughlan aware “this was happening”, that he did have carcasses or the part of carcasses on his farm at Laragan and that they did not have to predetermine intent.

After deliberating for more than two hours on Friday, the jury asked if they could return an 11-1 verdict regarding any of the alleged offences. Following a further half an hour of deliberations Connolly told them that 11-1 and 10-2 verdicts were acceptable, “but no lower”, on any or every count.

As the foreman of the jury told the registrar they had reached a verdict on all counts after more than three hours of deliberations, Coughlan sat with his head bowed.

Coughlan had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and Coughlan Farming Ltd.

After the verdicts, Seán O’Quigley, barrister for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said he wanted to make an application for the disqualification of Coughlan and the company from owning or keeping farm animals in the Republic of Ireland “for life”.

O’Quigley said the department had “ongoing concerns” for animals under Coughlan’s control.

Connolly said he was not prepared to hear the application in the absence of counsel for the company and that it was “too serious” to hear on Friday.

Connolly remanded Coughlan on continuing bail to appear at Longford Circuit Court on December 8th for the hearing of the disqualification application.

The sentencing hearing is due to take place in the new year.

He directed that Coughlan engage with the Probation Service for the purpose of compiling a report to ascertain his suitability for community service, if such arises.