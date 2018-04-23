IAPI to send young creatives to compete in Cannes festival

Six winning creative teams will represent Ireland in the Cannes Young Lions competition at the prestigious Cannes Lions advertising festival in June, the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced.

The representatives are: Eric Gasparro and Kieran O’Driscoll from the agency Guns or Knives (in the film category); Alice Sheehan from Zenith and Jamie Fulham from Core (media); In the Company of Huskies’ Emily Blaney and Niamh Ryan (print); Teneo PSG’s Tabitha Bourke Cooney and Sean O’Brien (public relations); Carat’s Deirdre McGing and Ryan Reid (digital); and AIB’s Chloe Barton and Ciara Brennan (young marketers).

This is the fifth year that IAPI has taken a group of young creatives to Cannes for what it says is the “unrivalled” experience of competing against the best in the world.