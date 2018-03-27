BMW shows endurance with €1m triathlon sponsorship

BMW Group Ireland has agreed a €1 million three-year deal with Triathlon Ireland to become its main sponsor, as well as title sponsor of the BMW Triathlon National Series and the BMW Duathlon National Series.

Ireland has the fifth highest participation rate per capita in triathlon of any country in the world and this year alone, more than 70,000 people will participate or watch a triathlon event on the island, according to Chris Kitchen, chief executive of Triathlon Ireland. Much of the growth in participation rates is down to youth and kids triathlon, which has witnessed a threefold increase in five years, and sprint or try-a-tri events, where participants get to complete at beginner-level triathlon.

This summer, more than 10,000 people will compete in the BMW Triathlon National Series – a nationwide league of 17 races which take place around Ireland between May and September. The majority will be amateur participants. Last year the youngest competitor in the national series was just 16 while the oldest raced in the men’s 70-74-years age group.