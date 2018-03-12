Enterprise Ireland releases details of roadshow for women entrepreneurs

Enterprise Ireland and Network Ireland have announced details of their annual Fuelling Ambition Roadshow for female entrepreneurs, which has a prize package worth more than €3,000 at each event.

The roadshow will begin in Waterford (March 26th) followed by events in Dublin (April 9th), Cork (April 11th), Limerick (April 19th), Killarney (April 26th) and Roscommon (May 1st).

Following the success of last year, the roadshow will include a leadership masterclass and an elevator pitch competition with a cash prize package sponsored by Facebook worth €2,000 at each location, as well as additional prizes including 10 sessions with Enterprise Ireland mentors .

Sarita Johnston, female entrepreneurship manager at Enterprise Ireland, said: “Supporting female entrepreneurs in achieving their global ambition is a key objective for Enterprise Ireland and the Fuelling Ambition Roadshow is an important initiative in reaching out to women regionally to tell them about the supports available and to encourage them to ‘lead and succeed’ in business.

“More than one in three start-ups supported by Enterprise Ireland last year through our competitive start fund and high-potential start-up programmes were female-led – this compares to one in 10 start-ups in 2012,” she said.

Full details and booking information are available at the Enterprise Ireland website.