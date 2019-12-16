Sending money or receiving it from UK to be cheaper

Sending money to the UK, or receiving sterling payments in Ireland, should be cheaper from now on.

New EU consumer rules, which came into force on Monday, will require banks to charge customers for cross-border credit transfers to non-euro zone countries the same as they charge for intra-euro zone and domestic transfers. Cross-border euro payments will incur very low or even zero fees.

The UK and the other non-euro zone member states, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden will be affected. The UK, which is likely to leave the EU formally on January 31st, will be obliged to adhere to the rules during at least its period of transition under the end of December, 2020.

The European Commission will closely monitor the application of the new rules, and liaise with national authorities to ensure that they are implemented correctly.

The rules are part of ongoing efforts by the commission to create better and cheaper access to financial services for consumers

As a next step, in April, 2020, additional provisions will apply which will allow EU consumers to compare currency conversion charges when paying with their cards in another EU currency.