Ross Dempsey of Boden Villas, Talyor’s Lane, Rathfarnham, admitted arson of a truck on Glendoher Close in Ballyboden on December 21st, 2025.

A man who set a truck on fire and smashed up a car park full of cars in south Dublin one morning last Christmas has been jailed for almost four years.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Ross Dempsey (22), whose brother was murdered and whose mother and sister died by suicide, had intended to take his own life that day. However, the nitrous oxide, tablets and whiskey he had consumed did not work and sent him into a psychotic state instead.

Garda Paul Healy told the court the truck was destroyed and some of the cars had to be written off.

Dempsey, with an address at Boden Villas, Talyor’s Lane, Rathfarnham in Dublin, was sentenced on Thursday having pleaded guilty to the arson of a truck on Glendoher Close in Ballyboden on December 21st, 2025.

He was also charged with the criminal damage of 18 cars on that occasion, 13 of which were parked in the car park of Buglers Pub on nearby Ballyboden Road. He pleaded guilty to six sample counts.

Healy told a previous sentence hearing that CCTV captured Dempsey walking through Glendoher towards Buglers shortly before 7am.

He said the defendant was seen smashing the window of a parked truck with a canister of “fast gas for balloons”. Dempsey then got into the truck, where he stayed for 10 minutes.

“As he left, a fire started in the cab and quickly engulfed it,” explained Healy. “He can be seen removing a sledgehammer from the cab.”

He said that Dempsey then used the sledgehammer indiscriminately on 13 cars parked in Buglers car park. The court heard that DNA from blood found later on the sledgehammer matched Dempsey’s.

Healy said that at 7.15am, while the fire brigade and gardaí were dealing with that damage, they started getting calls from Glendoher Close and Park, where five more vehicles were damaged.

The damage, which totalled €54,251, included €20,500 for the truck and varied between €500 and €9,000 for the cars.

No compensation had been paid to any of the 19 injured parties.

The court heard that he had previous convictions for arson offences, including a similar incident in 2023.

Judge Martin Nolan asked the garda if there had been any explanation for his behaviour and was told that it had stemmed from the abuse of alcohol and a tray of tablets and from anger.

“Some people just go to sleep when they’re intoxicated,” remarked the judge, adding that many families had their Christmas destroyed.

Healy agreed with defending barrister Keith Spencer that his client had a turbulent and troubled childhood and that the previous day had been the anniversary of his sister’s death.

Counsel explained that Dempsey attended her grave that day, had posted on Instagram that she was with the angels and that he would be there soon with her before consuming whiskey and tablets and the nitrous oxide that he had thrown through the window of the truck.

Counsel said that he had used drugs and alcohol as a crutch for his trauma and grief. He had applied for residential drug treatment before this, but no place was available.

Spencer said that his client had expressed regret and remorse and was very aware of the victims.

The judge sentenced him on Thursday to five years for the arson of the truck and took the other 18 counts into consideration. He suspended the final 15 months.