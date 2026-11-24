US president Donald Trump recently threatened to resume attacks on Iran next year if talks fail. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Oil pushed lower after sliding more than 3% in the previous session on cautious optimism over efforts to end the US-Iran war.

Brent crude traded around $89 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate slipped below $80. US vice president JD Vance met with Qatar’s prime minister to discuss negotiations with Iran, according to Axios. The Persian Gulf nation has acted as a mediator in efforts to resolve the near nine-month conflict.

Global benchmark Brent has tumbled this month after US president Donald Trump held off on renewed strikes following the Democratic sweep of US midterm elections, although there has been an increase in low-level fighting. Trump recently threatened to resume attacks next year if talks fail.

Despite the hostilities, including frequent attacks on tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, crude exports from the Persian Gulf have surged. The International Energy Agency predicts the market will swing to a surplus this quarter, while Goldman Sachs Group has flagged a possible glut next year.

“Supply-demand dynamics and the geopolitical winds are both blowing in a bearish direction,” said Robert Yawger, director of the energy futures division at Mizuho Securities USA.

While there is some hope of a negotiated settlement, major differences between the two sides remain. Tehran wants a US naval blockade of its ports lifted, sanctions eased and frozen assets released before fully reopening Hormuz. Washington is demanding concessions related to Iran’s nuclear programme. - Bloomberg