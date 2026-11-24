A person looks at the Taiwan Stock Market graph inside the Taiwan Stock Exchange office in Taipei.

Asian shares leapt on Tuesday following ‌a spectacular Wall Street surge, as Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO sparked a relief rally in the battered AI trade.

Taiwanese shares shot up 9 per cent from an eight-month low, with Nvidia’s primary ​contract chip manufacturer TSMC and assembler Foxconn both nearly 10 per cent higher at their daily limits.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 4 per cent, bouncing back from an eight-month low and heading for its biggest single-day gain since July 31st.

The euphoria looked set to ease later in the day, with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures flat while FTSE futures edged just 0.2 per cent higher. S&P 500 ​futures and Nasdaq futures added 0.25 per cent each.

Over in Asia, however, Japan’s Nikkei jumped as much as 5 per cent as traders returned from a local holiday and South Korea’s KOSPI surged more than 7 per cent.

“Today’s buyers ⁠are mixed, but institutions are setting the price. Foreign funds are rebuilding positions in TSMC, SK Hynix and Samsung, while Seoul retail investors ‌sell ‌into ​strength to lock in gains. Our clients are showing heavy two-way activity in Nvidia, TSMC and Asian indices, led by short-covering,” said Eric Xiao, head of sales for Asia at CMC Markets.

Huang’s comeback capped a whirlwind week of events ⁠that whipped markets and tore through the AI ecosystem, which has relied ​on Nvidia for everything from supplying chips to bankrolling the industry’s massive buildout.

Shares ​of Nvidia rocketed 31.5 per cent higher on Monday, marking their biggest daily percentage gain in 23 years and restoring nearly $1 trillion in value to the company. Companies across ‌the AI industry also rallied sharply, with the Nasdaq 100, which ​has many big-cap tech companies, jumping more than 6 per cent.

“This removes an important source of uncertainty,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo ⁠in Singapore. “His return restores strategic continuity at Nvidia and reduces the ⁠immediate risk of disruptions to its ​supply chain and technology roadmap.”

However, turning the powerful relief rally into a sustainable recovery may prove difficult, as “the bigger questions around returns on AI investment, sustainability of hyperscaler spending and elevated valuations remain unanswered,” she added.

Chinese shares were an exception to the relief rally, making only small gains due to concerns that tighter curbs on the exports of US chips are in the works. The blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged up 0.4 per cent, and Hong Kong shares dipped 0.5 per cent.

The sharp AI rebound has also eased growth concerns and loosened financial conditions, reviving market bets for near-term Fed tightening and lifting front-end Treasury yields and the dollar.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a hike at the Fed’s ‌December meeting as a certainty, compared ⁠with 89 per cent odds on Friday, when stocks tumbled, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. The market-implied chance of a supersized 50-basis-point increase is around 5 per cent.

Investors are set to focus on Wednesday’s PCE Index data, the last key data set ahead of the Fed’s ‌final meeting of 2026.

The yield on the benchmark US 2-year Treasury note rose for a second day and was last at 4.6767 per cent, while the yield on the 10-year note was flat at 4.9277 per cent. The ​dollar, meanwhile, hovered near a more than 20-month high against the euro.

Brent crude futures fell 0.6 per cent to $88.80 ​a barrel after settling down 3.5 per cent at $89.37 a barrel on Monday, a three-month low, on rising supplies from the Middle East.

Spot gold was flat at $3,630.81 per ounce. - Reuters