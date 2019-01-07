Ibec’s warning on economy, PwC’s tax rankings, and Aer Lingus’s rebrand

Employers’ group Ibec is predicting a major slowdown in growth this year as the Irish economy approaches full capacity and “cost competitiveness erodes”. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has all the details.

A global study byPwC of corporate tax systems has found that the Republic has the most efficient system for paying business taxes in the European Union and the fourth most efficient worldwide. Mark Paul reports.

Aer Lingus is set for a corporate makeover involving some changes to its shamrock logo, aircraft livery and uniforms. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns says we don’t need to worry about robots taking out jobs. He argues that technology can help to make our working lives more creative and productive.

