VitHit founder Gary Lavin: from insolvency in 2007 to selling 45m bottles in 18 markets, including New York

Gary Lavin is the founder and chairman of VitHit, a low-calorie, low-sugar vitamin drink brand. Each drink is blended with real juice to deliver flavours while keeping sugar intake low.

The company employs 30 people and the brand is available in 18 markets worldwide. In 2025, VitHit will sell more than 45 million bottles, continuing a growth trend of 18 per cent annually since 2020.

What vision/light-bulb moment prompted you to start up in business?

In 1999, as a professional rugby player, I was surrounded by sugary sports drinks that were marketed as healthy but packed with sugar. I realised the gap: people wanted healthier options that actually tasted good. That was the light-bulb moment: to create a drink that combined vitamins, tea and fruit juice with low sugar and great taste.

What is unique about your business model?

VitHit operates as a health-focused functional beverage brand. We combine vitamins, tea infusions and natural juice with minimal sugar, offering real functionality without compromising on taste. What makes us unique is our formula: low-calorie, low-sugar, vitamin-rich drinks that people actually want to drink.

What was your back-to-the-wall moment?

In 2007 the company was insolvent. I had to make our sales team redundant and take over 100 per cent of the sales myself. I drove across the country for 18 months and personally sold the product into 3,500 stores. It gave me an insight into our customers’ needs while rescuing the company’s finances.

What moment/deal would you cite as a game changer for the company?

Once we had proved the concept of the brand across Ireland, we needed a more efficient way of getting the brand to the people. In 2008, we signed a national distribution agreement with a large distributor in Ireland. Sales increased tenfold and allowed me to finance the brand expansion overseas.

Best and the worst pieces of advice you received when starting out?

The worst advice came from almost everyone: “If it’s not working, just give up and try something else.”

Deep down, I knew I was on to something when I launched the company back in 2000. I believed that once people realised that they could choose VitHit over sugary drinks, they wouldn’t look back. That belief kept me going when others told me to quit.

The best advice came from my father. His mantra was: “Love many, trust few, always paddle your own canoe.”

It’s simple but powerful: embrace life, be cautious in business, and take charge of your own journey. That mindset has guided me through every high and low.

To what extent does your business trade internationally?

We currently sell in 18 countries and are proud to be the market leader in our category across Britain, Ireland, Iceland and Belgium. We’ve also built a strong presence in Australia, the UAE, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, France and Norway.

Describe your growth funding path.

Our proudest achievement is still being entirely self-funded. We have never taken in any outside investment, which can be challenging at the start but worth it in the long run.

How will your market look in three years and where would you like your business to be?

While we were the first vitamin drink in Europe in 2000, there are hundreds of new brands targeting health. We see this as a real positive. Each new brand broadens the customer base and increases awareness in health.

What are your annual revenues and profits?

VitHit sells more than 40 million bottles annually with strong double-digit margins. The company has been profitable for over 10 years and has grown 18 per cent annually for the last five years.

What are you doing to disrupt, innovate and improve your products?

Three years ago, we expanded our range with a sparkling VitHit can. Then, 18 months ago, we launched an all-natural effervescent pouch designed to upgrade your water. Right now, we’re developing new flavours.

What impact have Donald Trump’s tariffs had on your business?

The US is a challenging market for soft drinks, largely due to the significant investment required to launch and scale. That said, we’ve established a strong presence in New York and Virginia and continue to grow through strategic local partnerships. While policy volatility such as tariffs does introduce additional risk and cost, our global strategy isn’t heavily reliant on the US market.