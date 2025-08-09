Power Blue downs True Love in Phoenix Stakes shock at the Curragh

Power Blue ridden by David Egan on the way to winning the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

True Love suffered a shock defeat as Power Blue turned around previous form to win the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

The Adrian Murray-trained Power Blue was beaten five and three-quarter lengths by Aidan O’Brien’s True Love in the Railway Stakes last time out and as a result she was sent off a 1-4 favourite in the absence of stablemate Gstaad, who was a non runner.

Power Blue was one of two runners for Amo Racing along with Do Bronxs and the pair were prominent from the off, with Ryan Moore sitting on their heels aboard True Love.

Do Bronxs dropped away quickly when the race began in earnest and it looked as though True Love was coming to win with a furlong to run but 10-1 shot Power Blue was incredibly game for jockey David Egan, digging deep to repel her challenge by a length and a half.

It was a further length and three-quarters back to Green Sense in third.

Power Blue’s win completed a 70-1 Group race double for trainer Murray and Amo Racing after Bucanero Fuerte secured a game front-running success in the Group Three FBD Hotels And Resorts Phoenix Sprint Stakes.

The four-year-old won the Group One Phoenix Stakes at this fixture in 2023 and after a mixed run of luck last year, he was retired to stand at stud.

However, Bucanero Fuerte’s stallion career was unsuccessful and he returned to the care of Murray, winning at Naas in May before a setback derailed subsequent plans at Royal Ascot.

Back in top form for this contest, Egan took the initiative early on and while Art Power tried to match him, Bucanero Fuerte (11-2) looked to have his measure with a furlong to run.

My Mate Alfie and Kind Of Blue both made their bids for glory in the final of six furlongs, but Bucanero Fuerte was just too strong, going on to win by a length and quarter.

Owner Kia Joorabchian said: “A lot of credit to Adrian [Murray] and Robson [Aguiar] for the training performance there and David gave him an unbelievable ride – just the way he likes to be ridden.

“He’s a tough horse who has given us a lot of joy and a lot of tough days as well with health scares. He had a colic issue at Ascot [this year].

“I’m glad to see him back happy on the track. We’re definitely not taking him out of Ireland now for a while!

“He could be aimed at the Flying Five as he loves the Curragh.”

Looking forward to the second half of the season, Joorabchian added: “We have much deeper pedigrees and I’m expecting a better second half and we’ll be in a very good place to lead into next year.”