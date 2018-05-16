UCD announces new business school boss

University College Dublin (UCD) has appointed Prof Anthony Brabazon to head up its College of Business, which includes the well-regarded Lochlann Quinn School of Business and the Smurfit Business School.

The university said Prof Brabazon had been appointed college principal and dean of its College of Business.

The college provides undergraduate, postgraduate and executive education to almost 10,000 students annually.

The university said Prof Brabazon takes up the position “at a key time for UCD College of Business as it focuses on its strategy to be recognised as a global Top 50 business school”.

The Smurfit School was recently ranked 24th in the Financial Times’s European Business School Rankings after breaking into the top 30 colleges in 2016.

This week, the UCD Smurfit Executive Development school was ranked 48th in the world for the second consecutive year by the Financial Times.

“In taking over as college principal and dean I’m particularly conscious of the important role the College of Business plays in developing current and future leaders who can impact positively on business and society both in Ireland and overseas,”Prof Brabazon said.

Announcing the appointment, UCD president Andrew Deeks: “Prof Anthony Brabazon has shown the leadership and ambition we sought to advance the global Top 50 strategic vision for UCD College of Business.”

“Tony combines the academic credentials and energetic management capabilities with a deep understanding of the quality and ethos of our business schools.”

Prof Brabazon has been interim college principal and dean of business since September 2017.

.