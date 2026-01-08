Aer Lingus poised to close Manchester base

Aer Lingus is poised to close its Manchester Airport base where it employs around 200 people providing transatlantic flights.

The airline’s UK subsidiary flies to Barbados and US destinations from the British airport and has been in talks with unions and staff on the future of the business there since late last year.

Aer Lingus will begin consulting with staff on “mitigating job losses which would occur in the event of a base closure”, in coming days, it said on Thursday.

A statement also confirmed that it would stop selling tickets for flights between Manchester and New York, Orlando in Florida, and Barbados from March 31st next to minimise customer disruption.

The airline maintains that it has not finally decided to close the base but sources point out that staff talks and the decision to cease selling long-haul flights mean closure is very likely.

“While consideration of proposals for avoiding and/or reducing redundancies will continue, it is important to also address contingencies in the event that the base closes,” said a statement.

[ Manchester fails to live up to Aer Lingus expectationsOpens in new window ]

None of those developments will hit either Aer Lingus or Aer Lingus Regional services between Ireland and Manchester, the statement stressed.

Aer Lingus’ Manchester base is profitable, but margins are far below those of the rest of its business, the airline told staff on Thursday.

“The airline has explored various options for increasing the margin at the Manchester Base, but unfortunately to date these options do not appear to be viable,” said an internal message.

Ireland’s record tax take makes light of Trump tariffs fear Listen | 49:42

Staff could have the option of working elsewhere within Aer Lingus, or its parent group, IAG, which also owns Iberia and British Airways, or taking redundancy, the memo indicated.

Aer Lingus pledged to comply with UK law and any collective agreements at the Manchester base.

The news follows weeks of industrial strife at Aer Lingus UK’s Manchester base.

Cabin crew, members of Unite trade union, went on strike for several days in October and November in a dispute over pay, hitting thousands of travellers.

Aer Lingus also clashed with the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) over the suspension of a captain based at the British airport.

The pilots’ union said Thursday’s decision to cease transatlantic ticket sales created a great deal of uncertainty for members at Aer Lingus UK.

“Ialpa will be working closely with Aer Lingus management to find solutions and options to mitigate any potential redundancies in the Manchester base,” the union added.