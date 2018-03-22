Cork-based law firm RDJ plots Dublin expansion

Cork-headquartered law firm Ronan Daly Jermyn (RDJ) will invest €8.3 million in an expansion of its business into the Dublin market.

The firm intends to expand its Dublin base with a new office on Dublin’s George’s Dock where it will add 25 new staff over the next two years.

Lawyers will be recruited across RDJ’s corporate, regulation, healthcare, insurance, technology and real estate practices.

Currently employing over 240 staff, RDJ is also involved in transactional merger and acquisition work and recently advised Bon Secours Health System on its acquisition of Barringtons Hospital.

“Dublin is increasingly regarded as an international centre for business. Ireland is the European centre for most of the world’s largest technology companies. Dublin also has a growing reputation as a financial hub, particularly in the fund administration and insurance space,” said RDJ partner Jamie Olden.

“By investing in our Dublin presence, together with our Cork, Galway and London offices, RDJ will be in an excellent position to offer an expanded service offering to new and existing clients,” he added.

The law firm’s managing partner, Richard Martin, suggested the new investment was necessary in response to transformations in global politics and economics as well as major technological shift.

“Our clients will have access to an expanded team of accomplished legal experts – in our offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and London – advising on a broader range of issues across all sectors,” Mr Martin said.

Aside from its Dublin expansion, RDJ are hiring a number of lawyers in their Cork and Galway offices.