Nineteenth-century parochial hall in Harold’s Cross guiding €1.75m

Office tenants of classically styled Century House on long-term lease of €133,500
Century House, Harold’s Cross Road, Dublin 6

Century House, Harold’s Cross Road, Dublin 6

 

An office investment with a difference based on a classical building on Harold’s Cross Road in Dublin 6 is expected to attract considerable interest when it goes for sale from today.

Agar estate agent is guiding €1.75 million for Century House, a former parochial hall with a striking cut stone granite facade, which has been used as rental offices in recent years.

The building has a floor area extending to 594sq m (6,292sq ft) on two levels and is let on as long-term lease at €133,500 annually. The tenant, accountants PKF O’Connor, Leddy & Holmes, have a break option in 2021.

The current rent works out at €20 per sq ft and could be increased substantially if the tenant avails of the break option. Even as matters stand, the investment will show a net return of 7 per cent.

The main office facilities are located on two levels in the body of the hall while private offices and a boardrooms are located off this area.

The distinctive block dates back to 1882 when it was known as the Harold’s Cross Parochial Hall. It was the venue for regular meetings over the years for a variety of organisation – from the Mothers Union to the Boys Brigade. It was also frequently used as a classroom for local children.

An additional incentive for interested investors is that there will be no VAT charge on the sale, which has been prompted by the pending retirement of the owners.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.