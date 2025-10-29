DJ Carey to be sentenced for defrauding people over cancer treatment claims

Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin in July after pleading guilty to 10 charges. Photograph: Collins Courts

Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey is to be sentenced on Wednesday for defrauding people out of money by claiming he needed to fund treatment for cancer he did not have.

The nine-time All-Star hurler, who won five All-Ireland senior titles for Kilkenny, pleaded guilty in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in July to 10 of the 21 charges he was facing.

Ms Justice Patricia Ryan was told by Dominic McGinn SC that the State was asking for a nolle prosequi in relation to another charge and that the other charges be taken into consideration.

Colman Cody SC, for Carey (54) said his client had undergone heart surgery last year, was under continuing care for a “genuine” heart condition, and that there were also mental health issues. A sentencing hearing, he said, might take some time.

Ms Justice Ryan remanded Carey on continuing bail.

Among the charges to which Carey pleaded guilty is that he did, dishonestly and by deception, induce businessman Denis O’Brien to give him money to pay for cancer treatment on unknown dates between January 2014 and September 2022, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

The charges to which Mr Carey pleaded guilty also included the same offence in relation to: Owen and Ann Conway on unknown dates between March 25th, 2021 and November 3rd, 2022; Mark and Sharon Kelly on unknown dates between May 26th, 2021 and December 10th, 2022; Aidan Mulligan on unknown dates between June 1st, 2022 and September 22nd, 2022; Edwin Carey on unknown dates between December 21st, 2021 and November 12th, 2022; former Clare hurler Tony Griffin and Christy Browne on unknown dates between September 1st, 2022 and October 26th, 2022; Thomas Butler on unknown dates between October 1st, 2019 and November 11th, 2022; Jeffrey Howes on unknown dates between February 1st, 2022 and August 8th, 2022; Noel Tynan on unknown dates between January 1st, 2017 and October 12th, 2022; and Aonghus Leydon on unknown dates between March 14th, 2022 and March 21st, 2022.

The total amount involved in the deception was not disclosed in court.