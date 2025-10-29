Corballis Hall secures tenant for penthouse offices

Windward Management, a hospitality-management company representing hotel owners, has signed a new long-term lease for the fourth-floor penthouse offices at Corballis Hall on the Swords Road in north Dublin.

While the rent has not been disclosed, The Irish Times understands the company has agreed to pay about €35 per sq ft for its accommodation.

Completed in 2020, the subject property briefly comprises 1,858sq m (19,999sq ft) of sustainable grade A office accommodation. The building’s floor plates are regular in shape, with natural light from floor-to-ceiling glazing on all elevations and views from Ireland’s Eye to the Wicklow mountains. There are 32 underground car-parking spaces coupled with secure bike-parking spaces. The building carries an A3 BER rating.

Corballis Hall is located within a five-minute drive of the M50 and M1 motorways, while Dublin city centre is a 15-minute drive via the Port Tunnel. The adjacent Dublin Airport campus is home to more than 200 businesses, which together employ more than 19,000 people

Brian Kelly of QRE Real Estate Advisers said: “Windward Management’s decision to secure the penthouse at Corballis Hall underscores the building’s blend of location, strong design, and sustainability credentials.

“With three floors still available, with an average size of 492sq m (5,300sq ft), Corballis Hall will suit companies seeking a well-connected Dublin base on the airport campus.”