Evan Ferguson suffers early injury in Roma’s win over Parma

Evan Ferguson leaves the pitch injured during Roma's Serie A fixture against Parma. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images

Evan Ferguson’s availability for the Republic of Ireland for next month’s World Cup qualifiers may be in doubt after the 21-year-old was forced off injured in Roma’s 2-1 win over Parma on Wednesday.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side play Portugal at the Aviva Stadium on November 14th before making the trip to Budapest three days later to face Hungary in their final group game.

Ferguson kept Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s tournament in North America alive a fortnight ago, scoring the only goal of the night in the 1-0 win over Armenia.

In Wednesday’s Serie A game at the Stadio Olimpico, the Meath man returned to Roma’s starting XI for the first time since October 2nd.

After being tackled in the opening minute, he looked to carry on but was substituted a few minutes later, Leon Bailey taking his place.

Ferguson is yet to score for Roma having joined the Italian club on a season-long loan at the end of July.