Soccer

Evan Ferguson suffers early injury in Roma’s win over Parma

Meath man’s availability in doubt for Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers next month

Evan Ferguson leaves the pitch injured during Roma's Serie A fixture against Parma. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images
Evan Ferguson leaves the pitch injured during Roma's Serie A fixture against Parma. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images
Wed Oct 29 2025 - 20:251 MIN READ

Evan Ferguson’s availability for the Republic of Ireland for next month’s World Cup qualifiers may be in doubt after the 21-year-old was forced off injured in Roma’s 2-1 win over Parma on Wednesday.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side play Portugal at the Aviva Stadium on November 14th before making the trip to Budapest three days later to face Hungary in their final group game.

Ferguson kept Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s tournament in North America alive a fortnight ago, scoring the only goal of the night in the 1-0 win over Armenia.

In Wednesday’s Serie A game at the Stadio Olimpico, the Meath man returned to Roma’s starting XI for the first time since October 2nd.

READ MORE

Carla Ward salutes Ireland squad after Nations League promotion

Federico Chiesa doesn’t see Liverpool problems as long term ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Belgium 2 Ireland 1: Abbie Larkin goal sees Ireland promoted to Nations League A – as it happened

Abbie Larkin’s last-minute goal secures Nations League promotion for Ireland

After being tackled in the opening minute, he looked to carry on but was substituted a few minutes later, Leon Bailey taking his place.

Ferguson is yet to score for Roma having joined the Italian club on a season-long loan at the end of July.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone