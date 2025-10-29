Dept inks deal for new Dublin headquarter offices

International digital marketing agency, Dept, has agreed a deal with Irish construction company, the Rhatigan Group, for new offices at Newmarket Square in Dublin 8. Dept will occupy all three floors (7,271sq ft) of Thomas Burgh House on a new 10-year lease. While the rental level has not been disclosed, the company is understood to be paying about €42 per sq ft for its accommodation.

Known formerly as St Luke’s Church, Dept’s new Dublin headquarter office was renamed Thomas Burgh House in honour of its original architect. The property, a recorded monument and protected structure, was consecrated as a church by Archbishop Edward Synge in October 1716. It served as a place of worship until September 1975 and was left as a ruin following a fire in 1986.

The building was sensitively restored and redeveloped as a contemporary office building by the Rhatigan Group and served as its own Dublin headquarter offices until recently. The building’s office space and breakout areas have views through its original church windows while the property is surrounded by landscaped gardens with seating and secure bike parking.

Commenting on his company’s decision to locate at Thomas Buregh House, Tom Lawrence of Dept said: “Choosing the church was an easy decision for us. It perfectly blends heritage and modern functionality and offers the versatility and atmosphere to inspire our team in Dublin to collaborate, innovate, and pioneer marketing and technology solutions for our clients.

James Mulhall of Murphy Mulhall acted on behalf of Dept and Tom Fahy of Knight Frank represented Rhatigan Group.