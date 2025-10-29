Brennan family fund seeking occupier for new Dublin docklands office scheme

Fusion Investments, an investment fund operated on behalf of the Brennan family, owners of the country’s bestselling bread brand, has instructed agent Knight Frank to find occupiers for a new office building it has developed in Dublin’s north docklands.

Agent Knight Frank is quoting a rent of €65 per sq ft for the space at the Heysham, a nine-storey property comprising a total of 2,323 sq m (25,000 sq ft) of A-rated and LEED Gold-certified office accommodation. Located beside the headquarters of the Central Bank and Dublin Landings, the building is being made available to let on a floor-by-floor basis with floor plates ranging in size from 232 sq m to 279 sq m (2,500 to 3,000 sq ft).

The design of the Heysham by Mahoney Architecture represents a clever fusion of contemporary and Victorian architecture. The office accommodation has 2.7m floor-to-ceiling heights throughout and is equipped with a state-of-the-art energy-management system and cloud-based connectivity. The building also features a business lounge within its reception area along with a range of on-site facilities that include seven self-contained shower/changing rooms and 60 bicycle parking spaces.

The property’s location at 73 North Wall Quay has an interesting history dating back to its first appearance on the 1864 Ordnance Survey map. The original building was once owned by Burns & Laird Lines Ltd who introduced steam liner services between Scotland and Ireland in the early 1920s.

Part of the property was, at that time, known as The Heysham Yard and this has been adopted as the name of the new office scheme. A joint venture comprising Derek McGrath’s Core Capital and Paddy McKillen jnr’s Oakmount acquired the property with the Brennan family as equity backers in 2019 from Arthur Molloy and Michael Sherry, of Molloy & Sherry Logistics for about €10 million. The Brennan family’s Fusion Investments has since assumed full ownership of the building.

Tom Fahy of Knight Frank says: “The Heysham is an outstanding building with all floors offering waterfront views. The floor sizes of 2,500 sq ft to 3,000 sq ft are a welcome addition to the market with quality space of this size difficult to find”.

