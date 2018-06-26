Eager Beaver in Temple Bar for let at €120,000 a year

A shop in Dublin’s Temple Bar, which has planning permission for a change of use from retail to restaurant/cafe, is on the letting market at €120,000 per annum through agent Lambert Smith Hampton.

The Eager Beaver, a retro/vintage clothing business at Crown Alley, has been trading for more than 25 years and was one of a wave of traders which moved into the area on the back of its rejuvenation in the 1980s.

Its owners, Robert and Siobhán Woodnutt, plan to retire.

The three-storey over-basement building extends to 420sq m (4,521sq ft) and has 79sq m (850sq ft) at ground-floor level and 74sq m (797sq ft) in the basement. It is located close to the former Central Bank building on Dame Street where Hines has just secured permission for an office and retail scheme which will also include a number of restaurants.

When the Woodnutts first opened, they paid an initial rent of about €11,000 per annum and subsequently bought the building in 2000 for about €600,000. During the crash in 2009, they remodelled the space to include five apartments over the shop and these were disposed of last year. This leaves just the ground and basement for rent.