McEvaddy brothers submit outline plan to council for cargo development on land beside Dublin Airport

An aerial view of Dublin airport. DA Terminal 3 Ltd has submitted a report to planners outlining a plan to develop a cargo facility on land adjoining the airport. Photograph: Barrow Coakley

Des and Ulick McEvaddy’s DA Terminal 3 Ltd has lodged plans for a new cargo development for their lands on the western campus of Dublin Airport that will employ almost 450 people when operational.

In the plans lodged with Fingal County Council, DA Terminal 3 Ltd is seeking planning permission for four aviation-related cargo handling units to operate on a 24 hour, seven days a week basis and ancillary office space on a 30-acre site.

In a cover letter lodged with the plans, Joseph Corr and Francis Whelan of CWPA Planning and Architecture, state that the proposed development was a first but independent phase, within an overall longer term development proposal for DA Terminal 3 Ltd’s landholding.

These “include the development of Terminal 3 and the overall development of the western campus”.

They state that the overall landholding extends to 106.46 hectares (263 acres) and that DA Terminal 3 is also working with key stakeholders and landowners to advance the western access road, the delivery of which is a significant objective of the Dublin Airport Local Area Plan.

CWPA’s report confirms that DA Terminal 3 has engaged with Fingal on its strategic vision for the lands.

The report describes the plan as a “longer-term project, and it would not be appropriate to develop these further at this point, pending agreement at Government level that a third ][airport] terminal is required and that the subject lands are the most appropriate lands for such a development”.

On the planned cargo scheme, the CWPA report states that “the project will deliver long-term economic and operational benefits for Dublin Airport and the wider region”.

The report states that during the two-year long construction phase, some 160 jobs would be created. During the operational phase, the scheme would create 313 warehousing jobs and 130 office roles.

A decision is due in September.