Seán Dunne’s US bankruptcy yields just $27.5m to be shared among creditors owed hundreds of millions

The US bankruptcy of Seán Dunne, the former “Baron of Ballsbridge” whose property development business collapsed at the end of the Celtic Tiger era with huge debts, yielded just $27.5 million (€23.8 million) to be shared among creditors, US court records show.

At the end of the 12-year bankruptcy process in the US, the National Asset Management Agency (Nama), Ireland’s State-owned “bad bank” to which property-related debts were moved from Irish banks, is to receive just $6 million from Dunne’s US bankruptcy trustee, Richard Coan, in settlement of claims totalling $438 million.

Ulster Bank Ireland, which claimed $428 million, is also to receive just $6 million, a final report filed by Mr Cohen in the Bankruptcy Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut shows.

The list of assets disclosed by the trustee to the US court include golf clubs, skis, a watch, wedding band, cuff links, three 10-year tickets for rugby matches at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as well as tickets for rugby matches at Twickenham Stadium, London, and the Millennium Stadium (now Principality Stadium), Cardiff.

Miscellaneous household furnishings at Dunne’s former home at 20A Shrewsbury Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, are given a notional value of $10,000 and an estimated net value of zero in the report.

The watch, wedding band and cuff links are given an estimated net value of $6,050 while the golf clubs, skis and ski boots were given an estimated net value of $1,000.

The summary of the trustee’s final report shows he collected $27.5 million, has already made approved disbursements of $11.4 million and has a balance of $16 million.

Of this, a proposed payment of $1.9 million is to be made to Mr Dunne’s first wife, Jennifer Coyle, and $925,306 to his second wife, Gayle Killilea, who have what are described in the document as “priority claims”.

After these proposed payments and administrative expenses, there is a remaining balance of $12.38 million for dividends to what are described as general, unsecured claims, which include the claims from Nama and Ulster Bank. Bank of Scotland, with a claim of $9.5 million, is to receive $135,530, according to the trustee’s report.