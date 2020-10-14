Arklow lands primed for residential-led scheme, guiding at €1.95m

Developers and investors looking for an opportunity to deliver a major mixed-use scheme comprising a significant residential element within Dublin’s commuter belt will be interested in the sale of a 99-acre site in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Located at the southern end of Arklow town and to the west of Arklow Golf Club, the lands come to the market zoned under the Arklow & Environs Local Area Plan 2018-2024 for a mix of housing (39 acres), employment (22.6 acres), shops (2 acres) and education (9.76 acres). The entire holding is being offered for sale through agent Knight Frank at a guide price of €1.95 million.

While there is no planning permission currently in place, prospective purchasers will note the site’s positive planning history. A 10-year planning permission was granted in May 2004 for a mixed-use development comprising eight office blocks, retail outlets, a transport terminus, a hotel, 47 apartments and a creche. This grant has since lapsed.

Services

In terms of services, Arklow has experienced wastewater deficiencies for some time. This is set to be addressed however following An Bord Pleanála’s approval of plans for the new Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant. Irish Water is in the process of tendering the works to enable the appointment of a contractor for the project, which upon completion will have the capacity to serve a population of 36,000. The delivery of the treatment plant will unlock significant development potential for Arklow town.

The site is accessed currently from the R772 over the Dublin and southeastern railway line. Exit 21 on the M11 is within 2km while Arklow train station is within 1km providing commuter rail links to Dublin city centre with an approximate travel time of one hour and 40 minutes. Wexford Bus also provides services from Arklow to Dublin Airport.

Finín O’Driscoll of Knight Frank says: “This site represents an opportunity to create a significant mixed-use development, subject to planning permission, in a town which is set to experience significant growth.”