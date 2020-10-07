Galway’s Bonham Quay scheme recognised for sustainability

Bonham Quay, the €105 million mixed-use development being delivered by developer Gerry Barrett’s Edward Capital in Galway City, has been recognised as a leader in ‘One Planet Living’ by the international sustainability charity, Bioregional.

One Planet Living aims for a holistic approach to sustainability through the evaluation of quality-of-life issues such as the health and happiness of occupiers alongside the traditional measures of transport, energy consumption and waste generation.

In terms of its sustainability, the Bonham Quay scheme is aiming to encourage “active travel” through the provision of a ratio of just a 0.05 car parking space for each of the 2,600 workers employed there, electric car charging points, 330 bicycle spaces, a dedicated commuter centre with showers and secure bike storage.

The development will also offer substantial green space, a gym and exercise facilities, and a commitment that its tenants will be required to pay their respective workforces a living wage.

The developers are also aiming to make Bonham Quay a net-zero carbon scheme by 2030 through high energy efficiency, as well as using solar energy, air-source heat pumps, a heat recovery system and purchased renewable energy, where possible.

Bonham Quay will, upon completion, comprise of 34,405sq m (370,332sq ft) of office, retail, restaurant and cultural space. The former industrial site is being developed by Edward Capital Limited, is designed by BDP Architects and managed by Cushman and Wakefield. Edward Capital decontaminated the site in 2019 and John Sisk and Sons will hand over the completed first phase in the first quarter of 2021.

Bonham Quay is the first development in Ireland to be recognised by Bioregional for leadership in One Planet Living.

Bioregional is a sustainability charity with over 25 years experience in helping create sustainable communities and products. They have been involved in the UK with projects such as the BEDZED – Beddington Zero Energy in Hackbridge, London, and One Brighton, a sustainable homes project in Brighton.

Commenting on his company’s recognition for One Planet Living, Edward Capital managing director Gerry Barrett said: “With Bonham Quay located in Galway city centre also delivering office space that meets the WELL Standard, LEED Gold and WIRED Score Platinum certification, we were sure that we had a fantastic base for creating a sustainability exemplar. Using the One Planet Living framework we identified areas where we could go even further, including working closely with both tenants and the neighbouring community to create a culture that really embraces sustainability goals.”