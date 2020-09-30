Liberties scheme aims to challenge Dublin docklands dominance

Just over one year on from breaking ground at Newmarket Square in Dublin’s Liberties, Valorem Investment Partners and Revelate have marked the topping out of the 8 Building.

While the ceremony itself was observed in the main by an audience of online invitees along with a limited number of people who were socially distanced on site due to Covid-19 restrictions, this image from contractor, the MAC Group, shows the progress achieved to date on the project.

Due for completion in January 2021, the 8 Building will comprise 75,000sq ft of grade A office accommodation, along with several artists’ studios, and 6,500sq ft of food market space.

The offices will offer occupiers flexible floor plates, three 15-person high-speed lifts, VRF air conditioning throughout, basement showers, changing rooms, additional storage space, 2.9m floor-to-ceiling heights, category A fit-out and ample car and bicycle parking at basement level. The building will will also have two large terraces located on the first and penthouse floors and size options to suit all occupiers from 7,000sq ft to 75,000sq ft.

The 8 Building’s potential as a location for business is enhanced by its position within one of the capital’s most vibrant and accessible areas. While the Dublin 8 area is home to about 23,000 people, this is expected to grow significantly with up to 3,000 apartments set to come on stream in the coming years at nearby sites including the Player Wills Bailey Gibson lands on the South Circular Road, Heuston South Quarter, the former DIT Kevin Street campus and at Diageo’s St James’s Gate Quarter.

There are a number of student accommodation schemes within the immediate vicinity of Newmarket Square, with the newest of these at the former Brewery Block comprising 368 bed spaces. The site adjacent to the 8 Building meanwhile is set to accommodate 413 build-to-rent apartments and a 151-bedroom hotel.

Valorem Investment Partners and Revelate have engaged Karl Byrne at Cushman & Wakefield and Willie Dowling at CBRE as joint letting agents to seek tenants for the entire of the 8 Building.