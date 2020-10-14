North Dublin site zoned for development seeking €525,000

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €525,000 for a strategic land holding with extensive development potential next to Dublin Airport.

Situated on Kettles Lane in Swords, the subject site extends to 0.6 hectares (1.63 acres) and is zoned “GE” – General Employment: “to provide opportunities for general enterprise and employment” under the Fingal County Council Development Plan 2017 – 2023.

Commercial uses

The lands benefit from extensive frontage of 100m (328ft) onto Kettles Lane. The area is rectangular in shape, level throughout and underdeveloped in nature. The surrounding area consists of retail/industrial making it a suitable location for either use. The site is located 1.3km north of Dublin Airport and 11.7km north of Dublin city centre respectively.

Philip Conroy, who is handling the sale on behalf of CBRE, says: “The zoning of the subject lands will allow interested parties to deliver a wide range of commercial uses in close proximity to Dublin Airport, the M1 and the wider commuter belt.”