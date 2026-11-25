Glanbia chief executive Hugh McGuire. Up to half a billion has been wiped off Glanbia’s market value in less than a week

Up to half a billion has been wiped off Glanbia’s market value in less than a week amid concern over increased competition in the US and the company’s whey hedging strategy.

Shares in the Kilkenny-headquartered nutrition group have tumbled more than 12 per cent to €16.85, a 52-week low, since Friday’s close.

The slide was triggered by the relaunch last week of US retailer Costco’s own-brand whey alternative, sold under the Kirkland label, which investors fear will eat into Glanbia’s US market share.

Glanbia’s signature Optimum Nutrition brand is one of the top-selling protein products in the US and globally, generating $1.3 billion (€1.19 billion) in annual turnover for the group.

The relaunched Kirkland product is priced 8-12 per cent below Optimum Nutrition.

Glanbia’s product lost shelf space to Kirkland when the own-brand product launched two years ago and investors are fearful it could happen again.

[ Glanbia revenue rises in first nine months of 2026Opens in new window ]

Investors are also concerned that the company has hedged a lot of whey supply at a relatively high price when the cost of whey has come down considerably in recent months.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Glanbia’s share rating last week, citing higher contracted whey costs.

A spokesperson for Glanbia said the company did not comment on short-term share price movements and kept its focus “on continuing to execute our strategy, deliver for customers and consumers and create long-term value for shareholders”.

“The fundamentals of our business are strong, and we continue to see attractive opportunities across our portfolio and end markets,” they said.

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Goodbody analyst Patrick Higgins said the sell-off in Glanbia shares was “overdone”.

He noted the effective price differential between Optimum Nutrition and the Kirkland product was “less significant than the headline pack-price gap once adjusted for serving size and nutritional content”.

“It is also important to note that the declines seen in Optimum Nutrition when Kirkland originally launched partly reflected lost shelf space; there is no suggestion this has happened this time around, while Kirkland protein currently appears to be available only across some regions,” he said.

Higgins said the whey cost backdrop was also more favourable today.

“Costs are easing rather than rising, which should progressively give Glanbia greater scope to reinvest behind the brand,” he said.

In August, the nutrition group reported a 7 per cent jump in revenue for the first six months of the year including a 25 per cent spike in demand for Optimum Nutrition.

At the time, chief executive Hugh McGuire said increased global demand for weight-loss drugs was providing a “tailwind” for sales.

Users of these drugs are advised to increase protein intake to help preserve muscle mass while losing weight.

McGuire noted that protein sales accounted for half of Glanbia’s $2.1 billion revenue for the six months to the end of June.