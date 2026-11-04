Glanbia revenue rises in first nine months of 2026

Nutrition group Glanbia said on Wednesday that its revenue grew in the first nine months of the year as prices rose and volumes increased.

The group also raised its guidance on full-year earnings per share growth.

Revenue growth in the first nine months was just under 10 per cent on a like-for-like basis. Volume growth was seen across Glanbia’s three business segments.

Revenues in its performance nutrition category rose 18 per cent, driven by an almost 14 per cent increase in prices and 4.3 per cent volume growth. In its Americas business, which accounts for 60 per cent of performance nutrition revenue for Glanbia, like-for-like revenue rose almost 12 per cent. Strong volumes and pricing growth in its International division drove revenue up almost 29 per cent.

Like-for-like revenue in Optimum Nutrition grew almost 26 per cent on strong growth in the category, gains in market share and new distribution.

“We continue to invest behind the Optimum Nutrition brand, which delivered volume growth of 0.8 per cent in the third quarter, reflecting strong consumer demand and sustained momentum by the brand,” Glanbia said in a statement.

Health and Nutrition total revenue was 13 per cent higher, despite a 1.7 per cent decrease in prices triggered by some tariff refunds and volume rebates to customers.

Dairy Nutrition revenue rose just over 2 per cent, driven by a 1.4 per cent increase in volume as consumer trends supported high-protein ready-to-eat and healthy snacking categories.

Chief executive Hugh McGuire said the company delivered a strong performance in the first nine months of the year.

“Our Performance Nutrition segment delivered a strong year-to-date performance, with Optimum Nutrition achieving like-for-like revenue growth of 25.8 per cent. This was driven by continued market share gains, expanded distribution, innovation and pricing actions in response to significant whey inflation, supported by our continued brand investment,” he said.

Looking ahead, Glanbia said full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth would be in the range of 22 per cent to 24 per cent, up from the previous estimate of 17 to 20 per cent.

“With a market-leading portfolio of better nutrition brands and ingredients, Glanbia is uniquely positioned to capitalise on favourable category dynamics and sustained consumer demand for our products,” McGuire said. “We are upgrading our full-year adjusted EPS growth to a range of 22 per cent to 24 per cent, which will be driven by a strong performance across all three segments.”