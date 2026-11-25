Joe Barrett, chief executive of Applegreen, the Irish fuel and forecourt retail group. The company returned to net profit last year for the first time since it was taken private. Photograph:

Irish fuel and forecourt retailer Applegreen returned to net profit last year for the first time since it was taken private in a debt-fuelled deal in 2021, driven by a €121.2 million gain booked on the sale of its UK filling station business.

Accounts for a holding company over the business, Causeway Consortium Holdings, show it made a €83.1 million net profit in 2025, compared with a loss of €123 million for the previous year.

The net outcome has been weighed down by finance costs of high borrowings since the takeover by chairman Bob Etchingham, chief executive Joe Barrett and a unit of US private equity giant Blackstone.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners owns 59.5 per cent of the group, which operates 440 locations across Ireland, the UK and US, including 200 large-scale motorway service areas and travel plazas.

The group employs about 18,000 people, and its outlets serve more than 180 million customers annually.

The group’s total borrowings amounted to €2.79 billion at the end of December, including €1.23 billion of bank loans, €281.3 million of high-cost junior debt, known as payment-in-kind notes, owed to Blackstone, almost €900 million of lease contracts, and other liabilities.

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Gross finance costs rose to €188.7 million last year from €158.4 million in 2024. However, the group has remained highly profitable at earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) level since the deal.

Ebitda, one of the most important figures for the company’s finance providers, rose to €304 million last year from €296.9 million, even as revenues declined by 16 per cent to €3.24 billion, due to the disposal of its UK filling station business.

“Applegreen had another very satisfying performance in 2025,” Barrett said in a statement accompanying the publication of the results. “As we continue to redevelop our acquired sites, particularly in the US, and to grow organically, we expect our Ebitda to increase further in the coming years.”

Applegreen received €202.7 million in cash for the UK filling stations business, known as Petrogas Group UK and comprised of 98 locations, to UK rival EG On The Move. The deal delivered a capital gain of €121.2 million.

The sale did not affect Applegreen’s Welcome Break business in the UK, which also includes its operations in Northern Ireland. The UK remains the company’s largest market by revenues.

Applegreen has invested €750 million into its business over the past two years, as the group continued a significant expansion programme at home and abroad, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It had originally planned to invest €1 billion over the five-year period to 2029, but it has accelerated its investments in Ireland, the UK and the US to take advantage of significant opportunities in each of its three markets, including growing its electric vehicle-charging network in all three markets. It expects the investment spend to top €1 billion next year.

However, Applegreen walked away in September last year from a contentious 35-year deal to operate 18 motorway service areas in Massachusetts, amid legal threats from the underbidder for the contract. Massachusetts Department of Transport subsequently decided to launch a new procurement process earlier this year. Applegreen had planned to invest more than $750 million (€685 million) in the network.