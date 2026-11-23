A judge has dismissed a couple’s claim that their Co Meath luxury home built without planning permission was wrongfully demolished in breach of their human rights under European law.

This “whole circus” was caused by Chris and Rose Murray’s own actions “in building a house they did not have permission for and should never have built”, said High Court Judge David Nolan on Monday when rejecting their challenge.

The Murrays have “tried to paint themselves as the victims, yet nothing could be further from the truth”, he said.

The legal saga between Meath County Council and the Murrays began after the couple, having been refused planning permission in June 2006 for a dormer bungalow at Faughan Hill, Bohermeen, built a property on the same site later that year that was 588sq m (6,329sq ft), twice the size they originally proposed.

The council initiated enforcement action in 2007 and proceedings ran over some two decades, including in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

After High Court Judge Richard Humphreys last March cleared the way for demolition to proceed in line with earlier court orders, the house was demolished.

In a later application before Nolan, solicitor Neil McNelis for the Murrays sought various reliefs, including declarations the council’s actions breached obligations under European human rights laws.

They also challenged a finding by Humphreys last March they were in contempt of 2020 court undertakings to vacate their property.

In his judgment on Monday, Nolan rejected all grounds of their claim.

Their home was not taken from them in an unlawful manner as they had already consented to its demolition as part of an earlier court order, the judge held. The only question before that order was made was who was going to demolish it, the couple or the council, and they agreed it would be the council.

“In a civilised and democratic society, such as Ireland, the building of property is regulated by the planning process overseen by the planning authorities,” he said.

“The rules apply to everyone, including the Murrays. They applied for planning permission and were refused but ploughed on regardless.”

The court did not have the jurisdiction to grant the extensive declarations sought by the Murrays in this application under section 160 of the Planning Acts, he held.

He rejected arguments that an application by the Murrays to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) earlier this year should effectively have operated as a stay on the demolition of the house. The Murrays’ applications to the ECtHR in late February, July and October were deemed inadmissible, he noted.

He was satisfied there was nothing irregular, in breach of procedure or of natural or constitutional rights in the manner in which the council applied to have the Murrays held in contempt of court orders concerning their house, or in how the application was heard and determined by Humphreys in their absence.

The way Humphreys dealt with the matter was correct, fair and in accordance with natural and constitutional justice, he held. Had the Murrays attended before Humphreys before he found them in contempt, they could have made any arguments they wished, but they decided not to, he said.

“It is not for the Murrays to determine which court orders they will accept and which they will reject, as it suits them.”

While they alleged security personnel who attended at the property “were, in some way, unlicensed and were committing criminal offences”, they could have raised this had they attended before Humphreys but, either way, that did not affect the contempt findings, he held.

The council is separately seeking costs of the demolition against the couple, plus its legal costs. Its overall bill across the 20-year process stands at more than €683,000, including costs of securing the property while demolition works proceeded.