Waterloo Townhouse and Suites in Dublin 4 is looking to expand its offering. Photo: Stephen Conneely / The Irish Times.

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Waterloo Townhouse and Suites, a boutique hotel in the Westport Hotel Group’s portfolio, is eyeing up an expansion into a vacant office building adjoining its Dublin 4 terraced premises. Stephen Conneely has the details.

Lidl founder Dieter Schwarz backs ‘human-based AI’ campus in his hometown to support German SMEs, writes our Berlin Correspondent Derek Scally.

Our columnist John FitzGerald has done some sums and concluded that many AI investors could lose their shirts on the bets they have placed on various stocks.

Easy to implement changes to green energy supports could cut domestic and commercial electricity bills by reducing wind farms’ costs, according to a new industry report. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Nvidia can learn a lot from Napoleon as it plans for life after Jensen Huang, according to FT columnist Emma Jacobs.

In Me & My Money, Radio Nova presenter Marty Miller tells Tony Clayton-Lea how during Covid, he built a camper van that is old but “as strong as an ox”.

Was Jensen Huang worth $570 billion? Nvidia’s fall offers clues, writes Stocktake.

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