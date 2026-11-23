Easy to implement changes to green energy supports could cut domestic and commercial electricity bills by reducing wind farms’ costs, according to a new industry report.

Irish people pay the highest prices for electricity in the EU, with typical household bills now topping €1,700 a-year, about 50 per cent more than the average across the bloc.

Changes to the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS), which aims to aid green electricity development, could cut the cost of power from new onshore wind farms by around 11 per cent, according to a report published on Monday by industry group Wind Energy Ireland (WEI).

The report – Lower Bills, Cleaner Power, Making Irish Wind Cheaper – produced by consultants Baringa proposes reforms that would cut developers’ costs by 23 per cent overall.

But some changes to RESS terms and conditions could be implemented quickly and would still result in significant cost reductions for developers, cutting the price of their electricity, Dave Linehan, WEI director of policy and research, said at the weekend.

They include tying the price at which wind farms are contracted to supply electricity to inflation. Wind farms currently have just 30 per cent “indexation”. That means they have to factor inflation risk into their costs, increasing the price of their electricity.

The limited indexation also increases what they pay to borrow money to build power plants in the first place, adding to their costs.

Baringa also recommends extending the length of renewable support contracts for onshore wind to 20 years from 15, a move that would also ease costs and risks by increasing revenues earned under the scheme.

Offshore wind would benefit from 20-year contracts when built.

[ The good and the bad of climate change policyOpens in new window ]

“Several of these changes could be implemented for next year’s RESS auction,” said Noel Cunniffe, WEI chief executive.

He noted there was now more onshore wind farms under construction than at any time in the last 10 years, providing an extra opportunity to cut consumers’ electricity bills.

Overall, including the longer-term changes the report recommends, it would cut wind farm developers’ costs by a quarter.

Had they been implemented for the last RESS auction, they could have cut the agreed price for electricity to €69 a megawatt hour (MW/H) from €97, the consultants calculate.

RESS auctions favour the lowest bids. The scheme guarantees that onshore wind farms will receive the price agreed, known as the “clearing price” for 15 years.

Baringa notes that some measures have a greater impact on prices than others.

[ State’s first large-scale district heating scheme to be operational in 2029Opens in new window ]

“Providing full indexation of contracts, up from the 30 per cent offered today, would have contributed half of the decrease in clearing price, a total of €15MW/H including a lower cost of financing,” it said.

While Baringa’s report deals solely with onshore wind, many of its recommendations could also be applied to offshore power plants, Cunniffe said.