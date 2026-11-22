The rather on-the-nose symbolism of Revolut’s decision to occupy space at One George’s Quay Plaza in Dublin 2 wasn’t lost on Cantillon.

On Friday, the digital challenger bank said it will move into its new headquarters across 794sq m (8,545sq ft) of prime office space on the third floor of the building in the middle of next year. Home to a diverse group of tenants, from the Office of Public Works to Royal Bank of Canada, the property is probably best known for its previous tenant – Ulster Bank.

That Revolut is looking to really put it up to the traditional pillar banks in Ireland is well known at this stage. It was hard to take any other message from its decision to rebrand its Irish operation as Revolut Bank earlier this year. Occupying space – even if it isn’t exactly a huge amount of it – at Ulster Bank’s former bolt-hole is a nice bit of pageantry.

However, as Cantillon has opined from time to time, Revolut might have a job of work to do before the average Irish punter will start to see it as a real alternative to the pillars – specifically on the customer service front.

Just this week, The Irish Times reported on the travails of several readers who had their Revolut accounts frozen with no warning. “Say what you want about the pillar banks,” wrote Conor Pope on Monday. “We don’t often hear about them simply shutting people out of their account for days and even weeks without explaining what is going on.”

[ Revolut leaves customers cut off from salary and start-up business account for opaque reasonsOpens in new window ]

Certainly, Revolut isn’t short of Irish users. The fintech has about 3.4 million customers here, and its credit portfolio in the Republic surpassed €1 billion in September. That’s nothing to be sniffed at, and the role that Revolut has played in getting the traditional lenders to wake up and smell the digital coffee has been invaluable from a consumer perspective.

However, until the challenger bank can drastically improve its customer service, any ambition of taking on Bank of Ireland, AIB and even PTSB will remain just that – an ambition.