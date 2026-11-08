Tyrone woman Shelly Hackett: ‘You would not walk into a hospital in New York and see patients in a hallway’

People often glamourise life in New York and focus on the opportunities rather than the challenges of settling there, but for those who are prepared to work hard, the Big Apple has its rewards.

Tyrone-born Shelly Hackett says moving there over a decade ago was “really hard” and people don’t always talk about the unforgiving aspects of life there but adds that the city “pushes you to your limits in all the best way possible and builds resilience”.

“It will give you back what you put in. There’s no judgment here. Everyone is so occupied by just surviving here that they don’t really care about what you are doing. You have to get outside your head and push yourself,” she says.

Hackett’s background is in nursing, and after getting her degree in Queen’s University she worked in hospitals in Belfast, Liverpool and Dublin. Looking to expand her horizons she and her partner (now husband), Damian, considered a move to Australia but when he received a relocation offer from his employer Citi in 2013, they decided to head to the US instead.

Building on her healthcare background, Hackett decided to pivot and took an office management job in a physical therapy clinic. “New York doesn’t expect you to stay the same version of yourself. You can have the opportunity to try things out and it instils a confidence in you that you can try moving out of the lane that you are in.

“I gained a lot of business management experience in that role. It also helped me see how the healthcare system worked in the US. I had to learn everything from scratch. It was sink or swim but I managed to stay afloat and also learn a lot of business skills that benefited me in terms of where I am now.

“I also soaked up a lot from the physical therapists there. There was a women’s health programme there that involved pelvic floor health and support for women in pre- and post-pregnancy. I had no idea of the amount of support that women can benefit from and I became very curious about this area. I learned as much as I possibly could and it opened a whole world and it opened a passion in me that I hadn’t felt in a long time.”

The knowledge and experience she gained from that role and the qualifications and experience she has gained since have enabled her to carve out a niche in women’s healthcare, focusing especially on life cycle and postnatal health issues.

Her business Shelly Hackett Health supports women through their pre- and postnatal journeys, providing knowledge, advice and referrals to specialist medical providers.

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“I knew it was bad but having gone through the experience of having a baby in the US, I was pretty shocked at the lack of support post-partum. You are handed your baby and you are sent home. You have an outpatient appointment six weeks later. Your mental health assessment is often a tick-box exercise and then no one checks in on you until the following year.”

Postnatal depression often sets in after the six-week assessment and that’s where women are often let down, she explains.

“I can spot the red flags for suspected postnatal depression and refer them to a psychologist. I can also send them to the providers they may need such as a pelvic floor specialist, for example. Sometimes, it can be a nutrition issue and then I can send them to a dietitian. If I can get a postnatal woman in front of me, I can identify the gaps.”

As well as catering for individuals, the business also provides education for corporate groups on women’s health issues, often organised in liaison with HR departments. “It’s about giving women the tools, not just telling them they have menopause, which they already know. It’s also not just about talking to the women, it’s about talking to the men in the room as well. I like to normalise these conversation and I shy away from nothing.”

Hackett is also involved in organising wellness events and exercise groups through another brand Slainte Retreats, cofounded with Amy Brett, and teaches anatomy and physiology classes part-time at a vocational college in the city for those studying to be physical therapists.

Healthcare in New York is expensive but good, she says.

“You pay a high monthly premium and, depending on your plan, there can be a high deductible level before it kicks in, but when you need healthcare you are getting the best care straight away. You would not walk into a hospital in New York and see patients in a hallway.”

Hackett and her partner both threw themselves fully into the city’s GAA scene when they arrived in New York, which provided a valuable social circle. The couple have a two-year-old son, Jack, which has brought a change in their lifestyle.

“I used to be able to work all hours but now, as a mum, it’s a completely different experience. Your village is a paid village of day care and babysitters and you miss the support that you would have from family at home.”

Working for herself means that she has the flexibility to take extra leave, noting that holidays in the US are often restricted to just 10 days a year. “I was able to return to Ireland for a month in August with Jack and it was great for him to enjoy the unconditional love of his grandparents, aunts and uncles.”