An emergency vessel douses flames on Russia's Sparta II cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea. Photograph: Finnish Border Guard

A fire on a Russian cargo ship ‌struck by drones in the Baltic Sea continued to burn on Sunday, as efforts were made to douse the flames.

The Finnish ​military said it was likely the strike on the Sparta II on Saturday was carried out by Ukraine and that the vessel later drifted into Finnish waters where it remained at ​anchor. The 16 crew members were transferred to a nearby Russian ship.

Pictures and video released ⁠by Finland’s coast guard showed several vessels spraying the Sparta II with ‌water ‌cannons ​in a bid to put out the flames and cool containers stacked on its deck.

Ukraine has ⁠sent waves of military ​drones towards Russia’s northwest coastal Leningrad region ​this year, including some that strayed into the airspace of nearby Baltic countries, leading ‌to fears that the war ​was spilling on to Nato territory.

The ship was bound for the Russian exclave Kaliningrad, which lies between Poland and Lithuania. It was ⁠damaged in international waters west of ⁠Russia’s Gogland ​island, Finland’s Defence Forces said, corroborating an account by Russian officials.

The risk of further attacks in the Gulf of Finland, a narrow arm of the Baltic Sea, cannot be ruled out, Estonian navy commander Ivo Vark told public broadcaster ERR on Sunday.

Russia said a cargo ship bound for its Kaliningrad exclave was targeted in international waters in the Gulf of Finland, highlighting growing risks to the country’s energy and food exports through critical Baltic Sea shipping routes.

[ Nato jets scrambled after Russian missiles and drone hit Poland during attacks on Ukraine ]

Two drones attacked the vessel about three nautical miles from Russia’s maritime border, Leningrad Region governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Telegram.

Finland’s defence ministry said the border guard had been sent to the site of the incident west of Suursaari, known in Russia as Gogland, in the eastern Gulf of Finland. Temporary aviation and maritime restrictions were being enforced as a precautionary measure.

The Sparta II was connected to the Russian military and may have been carrying military materiel, Helsinki’s Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reported, citing the Finnish border guard. The cargo has not been verified, the border guard said.

It was the second ship struck by a drone this month in the Gulf of Finland as Ukraine’s military operations have expanded far from its border with Russia.

Separately, Finland said a Russian helicopter was suspected of having violated its airspace on Saturday afternoon outside the town of Loviisa on the Gulf of Finland.

The shallow and rocky Baltic Sea is one of the world’s busiest waterways, accounting for about 15 per cent of the world’s freight shipping each year.

More than three million people cross the Gulf of Finland on passenger ferries annually, with cargo ships and oil tankers, including the shadow fleet ferrying sanctioned Russian oil, also passing through.

Baltic ports are vital to Russian crude oil and petroleum-product exports. Their role in fuel trade has also gained prominence following an October agreement between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump that allowed Russia partly to resume diesel exports.

Separately on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces fired three ballistic missiles and 148 drones overnight at various targets, with 117 drones shot down.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X that efforts were under way to deal with the aftermath of a Russian strike late Friday on Kyrvyi Rih, his hometown, that left two people dead, including a young boy, and wounded at least 60 others. Additional reporting by Reuters