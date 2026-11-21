An Anthropic billboard in Times Square, New York. Shares in the AI company closed 17% higher in their market debut on Thursday. Photograph: Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images

Anthropic’s stock market debut on Thursday may have delighted its investors, but it also provided another potential warning sign for those worried about an AI bubble.

For Acadian Asset Management’s Owen Lamont, a former Harvard and Yale finance professor, the flotation is particularly significant.

In January, he identified four characteristics of a market bubble, arguing that three – overvaluation, bubble beliefs, inflows of new money – were already present.

The missing ingredient – a surge in companies issuing new shares – has now arrived.

Even before Anthropic’s flotation, US companies recorded net equity issuance of $2.4 trillion (€2.2 trillion) over the last year, compared with net buy-backs of $69 billion a year earlier. Companies that had spent years returning cash to shareholders are increasingly raising money from them instead.

The figures are heavily distorted by SpaceX, whose flotation and subsequent share issuance account for $2.2 trillion. Even excluding SpaceX, however, US firms recorded net issuance of $192 billion.

The magnificent seven have also switched direction, moving from $144 billion of net buy-backs two years ago to $276 billion of net issuance in the last year.

[ Anthropic’s Irish staff poised to benefit from IPO following €8.4m share awardsOpens in new window ]

The huge cost of AI investment may explain the shift, Lamont acknowledges, but companies may also be selling shares because markets are overpriced. It could be both, he says.

Lamont has argued on eight occasions since 2024 that the US market was not in a bubble, including in a January piece bluntly titled “We are not in an AI bubble”. He now says: “I would no longer write those words.”