State’s first large-scale district heating scheme to be operational in 2029

Ireland can expect to have its first large-scale district heating system supplying heat to local buildings in 2029.

The project in Galway city has received planning permission and has support from potential private and public customers. It is being developed by HeatGrid Ireland, which is working on similar proposals for projects in Limerick and Portlaoise.

The State has one district heating system already that uses waste heat from an Amazon data centre in Tallaght.

The water is piped to South Dublin County Council’s offices and the Tallaght campus of Technical University Dublin, where it provides heating.

HeatGrid’s Galway project will be many times bigger at the outset, with a design that allows for continued expansion to other premises and homes, and to take in heat from multiple sources.

Initially, however, it will use large-scale air-to-water heat pumps, run on electricity, with eight tanks capable of storing 90,000 litres of water each that can be heated at offpeak times or when renewables rates are high and prices are low.

It will be built on the former Galway Crystal manufacturing site, with 7.8km of super-insulated piping installed underground close to three hospitals, several factories, a hotel, university campus, leisure centre and regional Garda headquarters.

HeatGrid chief executive David Connolly said the first customers would come from this group, who had supported the planning application.

“Now that we have planning permission we’re engaging with customers about becoming signed up,” he said.

“We have to firm up prices, which we couldn’t do before we had permission.”

Connolly said the project was on track to begin supplying heat in 2029, or 2030 at the latest, with the intention of expanding to smaller customers and housing estates in five to 10 years.

“We’ve designed it and sized it to be able to supply the whole area of Renmore and most of east Galway,” he said.

A gas boiler will be installed at the facility as backup in case of disruption to electricity supply. Some planning objections focused on this aspect, arguing it would increase carbon emissions.

Planners dismissed those concerns, finding gas would not be used regularly and the plant overall would lower emissions associated with heating in the district.

“To decarbonise those large customers we’re talking to, you’d need extensive retrofit works and a team of 50 workers on every building,” Connolly said.

“Whereas we can provide low-carbon heating to them with very little work on their part.”

The project was one of nine that recently shared in €5 million in support grants from the Government, which has stated strong support for the technology.

A second district heating system in Dublin is also going through planning. It proposes taking heat generated by burning household waste at the Dublin Waste to Energy plant, known as the Poolbeg incinerator, for homes and buildings in the city’s docklands.

HeatGrid’s scheme would look to take in waste heat from industry, from burning forestry waste and other renewable and low-carbon sources, as it expands.

“Whatever is the lowest-cost way to provide low-carbon heat to an area,” said Connolly, who lived in recent years in Denmark, where district heating is the norm.

“As we were going through the turmoil of very severe price hikes, if you look at the price of heat in my former home of Denmark, it stayed completely flat.”

[ Here’s an idea: divert the energy from data centres to heat Irish homesOpens in new window ]

Irish homes and buildings have the lowest use of renewable heating in the EU, with the vast majority relying on oil or gas, which leaves them vulnerable to supply and price shocks. Meanwhile, some 80 million homes and buildings across Europe are connected to district heating systems.