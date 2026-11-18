Humanity is brilliant at innovation and terrible at global political challenges. This is not surprising. Innovation responds to incentives at individual and national levels; global political challenges inevitably create huge failures in co-operation.

The latter are made worse if the costs of avoiding danger are immediate and widespread and the benefits of doing so will only come in the distant future.

We have, in short, both the tragedy of the global commons and what Mark Carney in 2015, then governor of the Bank of England, called the tragedy of the horizon. Together, these are huge obstacles to effective action.

Nevertheless, the good news is that human ingenuity has delivered great advances. As Adair Turner, chair of the UK’s Energy Transitions Commission, noted in the first of a series of three lectures at the London School of Economics earlier in the year, it was believed in 2008 that the costs of photovoltaic panels “might fall by something like 25-40 per cent by the 2020s: in fact they are now over 90 per cent lower and the price of wind turbines has fallen 40 per cent in real terms across the world”.

Huge progress has also been made with batteries and wind power.

A necessary condition for improvement on emissions is electrification. Again, there has been much progress. It is good news that, as the International Energy Agency notes in its 2026 report, “electricity demand grew more than twice as fast as overall energy demand” in 2025.

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Moreover, one of the most important sources of this increased demand is the growth of electric vehicles. Yet electrification alone is not enough to lower emissions. It must also be generated by “clean” primary energy.

Policies, notably China’s investment in clean technologies, have helped create this encouraging progress. The bad news is that it has not been enough to limit likely temperature increases to safe levels. Thus, the UN Environment Programme’s notes that “the chance of holding global warming to below 1.5C above pre-industrial levels with no or limited overshoot is gone.”

Preliminary estimates suggest that global emissions of greenhouse gases stagnated in 2025. But the level remains far too high. Emissions from oil, coal and gas, nitrous oxides and fluorinated gases continued to rise.

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In sum, “it is too soon to conclude that global emissions are plateauing or peaking.” In addition, the increases have all been coming from emerging and developing countries, which wish to share the energy-intensive lifestyles enjoyed in rich countries.

The gap between projected emissions under current policies and the emissions consistent with implementation of national commitments remains significant.

It seems to have fallen a little in 2025, but this is largely explained by the repudiation by the US of all its climate commitments – tantamount to an act of war on the planet. Still, fewer than half of G20 members are on track to closing their implementation gaps for 2030.

National targets for 2035 are of widely varying degrees of stringency. Above all, if the temperature is to be limited to below 2C above pre-industrial levels, let alone brought back to 1.5C (after some overshooting), large reductions in emissions are also needed.

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Thus, even to remain below the 2C ceiling, emissions in 2035 need to be cut by 10 per cent below the most demanding version of national commitments. To get back to the 1.5C ceiling would require substantially larger cuts.

So, what should be done? The answer cannot be to continue as we are now, because this amounts to taking very large, probably irreversible and essentially incalculable risks with the environment.

That would only make sense if the costs of taking precautionary action were prohibitive. But, argues Turner, they are not.

Yes, there are some big challenges in mitigating what is likely to come. But they are nothing like as big as the probable costs of having to adapt to what lies ahead on the current path.

Turner’s argument in his lectures is that putting the world close to 1.5C would indeed require additional investment of about 1-2 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP).

There would be long-term losers as some activities disappear permanently and those parts of the world with poor potential for clean energy would suffer, as relatively energy-intensive production shifted towards regions with a great deal of sun or wind.

There would also be some hard-to-abate sectors to deal with, including aviation, and some big challenges in agriculture, too. So, the costs of making a shift to a low-emissions economy would be appreciable. No wonder it has become highly politically contentious.

Yet, as Turner argues, the costs of ending up with 3C warming, which is now far from inconceivable, could be huge.

He suggests, given all the uncertainty, an overall loss of between 10 and 25 per cent of global GDP, which would be loaded on to the most vulnerable people and places. It would be unconscionable to run such enormous potential risks without trying harder to prevent them. Moreover, we are running out of time.

The motto must be “pessimism of the intellect and optimism of the will”. The pessimist can say that, despite progress, we will surely be unable to do enough, fast enough, to manage such a politically charged, global collective action problem.

Such a pessimist is, alas, almost certainly right. But the optimist should counter that we have made remarkable technical progress already, with more to come. Indeed, the downside risks are so large that only a fool or a knave – and, yes, we must admit there are far too many of both – would sit idly by.

Progress must be accelerated. This is the test the COP summit engaging so many countries in Antalya must meet. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026