The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital. File image. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has been left seriously injured following an assault in Dublin city centre early on Sunday.

Gardaí said emergency services responded to reports of an incident at Church Lane and Suffolk Street shortly after 2.30am.

A man in his 30s was taken to Beaumont Hospital in north Dublin. Gardaí described his condition as “serious”.

A technical examination of the scene of the assault has been completed by gardaí. It is understood no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

“Investigating gardaí at Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses”, An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

“They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have camera footage – including dashcam footage – to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.