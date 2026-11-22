A planned cross-party event at Leinster House this week to mark the 65th anniversary of the international withdrawal of thalidomide has been called off following the death of one of the main advocates for those who were affected by the drug.

The Irish Thalidomide Association expressed its sadness on Sunday over the death of Mary Clarken at her home in Portlaoise at the age of 96.

Mary Clarken was the mother of Sharon Clarken, a survivor of thalidomide, and a key advocate over many years.

“Mary allowed us to have mother-and-child conversations about the whole thalidomide saga while many of us never broached the subject with our own mothers,” Finola Cassidy of the association said.

She said Mary Clarken had hoped to live to see the State apology promised by the Government to those affected by the drug.

[ Thalidomide survivor renews call for State apology on mother’s 96th birthdayOpens in new window ]

Thalidomide was a drug developed in the 1950s to treat morning sickness during pregnancy. It was withdrawn from most markets in 1961 following widespread evidence it was linked to birth defects but continued to be sold in Ireland until 1964.

Many children were born without limbs or with shortened limbs, with hearing and vision impairment and internal organ injuries.

There are understood to be about 40 survivors in Ireland. The Dáil was told earlier this month that 12 were unacknowledged by the State because their mothers took the drug after it was officially withdrawn from the Irish market.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil earlier this month that the Government was “committed to a State apology and the conclusion of the resolution process”, although he did not give a date.

He said he was “as frustrated as anybody” about the process. He, Tánaiste Simon Harris and the Attorney General had been involved in a number of meetings with survivors, including four meetings this year.