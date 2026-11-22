Mauricio Pochettino argued that Leny Yoro was wrongly sent off and Manchester United were earlier denied a penalty against Liverpool after suffering the joint-heaviest debut defeat in the club’s history.

Liverpool’s emphatic 4-0 win ensured Pochettino equalled Lal Hilditch’s unwanted record from 1926 of losing his first United game by such a scoreline. United’s 34 goals conceded across all competitions this season are the most by any team in European football’s top five leagues.

United were reduced to 10 men after only eight minutes when Yoro was shown a straight red card for denying Alexander Isak a clear goalscoring opportunity. “He was clearly the last man and it was clearly a foul,” said the Liverpool head coach, Andoni Iraola.

Yet Pochettino took a fiercely opposing view, claiming Isak had waited for contact to be made after losing possession and insisting United should have had a penalty moments earlier for a Jérémy Jacquet challenge on Bryan Mbeumo. Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring from the free-kick that resulted from Yoro’s foul and Liverpool were coasting at 2-0 after only 13 minutes. United’s head coach said: “I don’t agree [it was a red-card offence] because the ball wasn’t in Isak’s control.

“Leny was running with him and when Isak saw the control wasn’t good and the ball was going to the keeper it is normal you delay, you stop running, and you wait to feel the touch and you go down. It is never a foul. But two minutes before, Jacquet and Mbeumo, how can you compare the situation?

“It is painful for me and for them but we played for more than 80 minutes at Anfield with 10 men. You can be critical of the team, but it’s a penalty for Mbeumo. We can make a mistake and we were punished. They can make a mistake and they were not punished.”

Alexander Isak of Liverpool is challenged by Matthijs de Ligt of Manchester United. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty

Pochettino defended his decision to give Matthijs de Ligt his first Premier League start in 12 months despite the centre-back having a torrid time against Liverpool’s forward line. He also claimed United showed the resolve necessary to drag themselves out of relegation trouble despite being comprehensively outplayed.

“We need to accept the reality and we need to be united,” he said. “It is clear what happened.

After eight minutes the plan was in the bin, but what I learned from my players is that they like to fight, they are committed to the team, to the club and they want to win games.

“Today was a test that for me is very positive. Even the best team in the world playing in these circumstances after eight minutes would concede four goals or even more. We are in a situation that is very complicated and difficult, but we fight, we make the effort.”

Rio Ngumoha became the youngest goalscorer in the fixture’s history and produced a scintillating display alongside the equally impressive Florian Wirtz. Iraola said of the teenager: “He is playing a lot of minutes, on the left and the right, and he is getting used to going outside or cutting inside to finish. I’m happy with the way he arrived in the box to score. The same with Flo. We want them to be more of a threat in the box.”

Iraola recreated Jürgen Klopp’s post-match celebration after the final whistle and fist-pumped the Kop. He said: “Obviously I enjoyed the moment. I still think we owe the fans because they have been very supportive and we’ve had much better results away from home than at home. This is a big game for everyone in the club and we wanted to give them a big win.” - Guardian