Waterloo Townhouse and Suites, a boutique hotel in Dublin 4, is looking to add a third townhouse to its accommodation offering. Photo: Stephen Conneely

Waterloo Townhouse and Suites, a boutique hotel in the Westport Hotel Group’s portfolio, is eyeing up an expansion into a vacant office building adjoining its Dublin 4 terraced premises.

The hotel is looking to boost its accommodation offering with 10 additional guest rooms while refurbishing original ornate features of the protected structure dating to the mid-19th century, a recently-filed planning application submitted to Dublin City Council shows.

The hotel currently occupies numbers 8 and 10 Waterloo Road, which links Ballsbridge and Donnybrook in Dublin 4. It is now seeking to add number 6 to its accommodation – a building formerly used as an office by consultancy firm CBD Partners.

No 6 also has a self-contained apartment at basement level, which sold for €425,000 in February last year, according to the Property Price Register, the State’s official database for residential and commercial property sales.

AMJ Waterloo House Unlimited Company, the commercial entity operating the hotel, has sought planning permission for “internal reconfiguration, refurbishment and conservation of the existing protected structure to accommodate the proposed guest accommodation use”, according to its application to the local authority.

Waterloo Townhouse and Suites, a boutique hotel in Dublin 4, is looking to add a third townhouse to its accommodation offering. Photo: Stephen Conneely

It is also asking to partially demolish an existing shed to the rear of the building’s three-storey return to make room for an extension to the property, the application details, that will host a plant room.

“Dublin has experienced a sustained period of growth in visitor accommodation demand in recent years, resulting in continued expansion of the city’s hotel sector,” a letter detailing a report from advisory firm Crowe Ireland, and sent to the council alongside the planning application, read.

“Dublin 4 occupies a particularly important position within the city’s visitor economy. The area accommodates a significant concentration of business activity, embassies, professional services, visitor attractions and major event venues,” it read.

“The continued growth in occupancy levels across the market indicates that existing accommodation capacity remains under pressure during peak periods and there are a high number of full nights in this submarket,” the letter continued, adding “there are currently no active hotel developments under construction within Dublin 4.″

“The proposed development represents a logical and appropriate opportunity to increase accommodation capacity in a proven visitor location, supporting the continued growth of Dublin’s tourism and business economy while helping to meet the accommodation needs of visitors to Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 and the wider city centre.”

The planning application also includes “a letter of support” from Fáilte Ireland, the State’s national tourism development authority, sent in October. In it, the agency’s head of accommodation development and standards wrote: “Fáilte Ireland considers that the proposed development would make a positive contribution to Dublin’s tourist accommodation supply.”

Anna Marie and Joseph Corcoran, a married couple, serve as directors of AMJ Waterloo House Unlimited Company, as well as the companies behind various hotels in Co Mayo.

The Westport Hotel Group’s portfolio includes the Castlecourt Hotel, Westport Plaza Hotel, Westport Coast Hotel and Westport Heights guest house. Anne Corcoran, sister of Joseph, is a co-owner of the group.