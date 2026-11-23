When the history is written of the AI revolution, it is likely to read like a fast-moving race of horny hares like Jensen Huang and trundling tortoises like Dieter Schwarz.

A month ago Huang, then still Nvidia boss, said of Germany and AI: “Nothing pains me more, frankly, than to see one of the most technologically advanced countries to be left so far behind in technology.”

The leather-jacketed executive told a Berlin audience in mid-October that “the next wave of AI is physical, where AI interacts with the physical world: robotics, manufacturing, cars, heavy industry”.

For many of the listening German politicians and makers – of cars and industrial machines – it was a wake-up call twice over. First: to stop over-thinking and starting doing AI. Second: to not hand over their robotics, cars and manufacturing to US tech giants.

That is where Dieter Schwarz comes in. The 87-year-old billionaire founder of Lidl has, in the past decade, nudged his Schwarz Group beyond retail into IT and cloud computing with companies such as Schwarz Digits and Stackit.

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But now the wily German businessman, through his group and multibillion-euro foundation, is slotting together parts of his homeland’s most pressing puzzle: how can the world’s third-largest economy – and Europe’s biggest – stay that way in the 21st century?

Instead of trying to catch up with Nvidia and Anthropic, whose chips and software are running the AI revolution, the Schwarz plan is to harness the power of what it calls “human-based AI”.

Its home is the Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence or IPAI (pronounced ee-pie), a joint initiative of the Lidl parent company with the state of Baden-Württemberg in the southwestern city of Heilbronn, Schwarz’s hometown.

Put simply, IPAI is a matchmaker and one-stop-shop for companies anxious to work with others – even traditional rivals – to master AI rather than go down alone.

Overseeing IPAI’s birth as location and idea is Moritz Gräter, a 43-year-old chief-executive who works from a four-storey office block on the edge of Heilbronn.

“What sets us apart in Heilbronn is that we don’t just talk, we also act, invest and do things right,” he said. “We have managed to get 134 [member] companies enthusiastic, saying ‘yes, we have to work on our AI transformation’.”

The IPAI campus is located a short walk from another Schwarz-backed network in Heilbronn – called the Bildungscampus – where leading European universities and research institutions have put down roots, in buildings built and provided rent free by the Schwarz Foundation.

Gräter comes from a jeweller family and worked in tech companies and as a start-up adviser before joining IPAI, where his job is to sell an idea that sounds impressive yet is tricky to understand.

“The Schwarz Foundation, in combination with the Schwarz Group, have understood perfectly how many puzzle pieces we need for the future,” he said. “It is not just education and not just start-ups, but it is a mix of research, education, technology and entrepreneurship; this is the work-stream and we see IPAI as a link in the chain of this innovation ecosystem.”

When completed, the circular IPAI campus will fill an area the size of 42 soccer pitches, at a cost of around €3 billion.

Though its precise financial contribution has not been disclosed, the largest investor in the endeavour is the Schwarz Group (2025 turnover: €185.6 billion) and the Schwarz Foundation, the sole future owner of the group after its elderly founder’s death.

Still struggling to understand IPAI? Another way to grasp it is to look at how many of its 133 member companies are located in or around Heilbronn in the Neckar river basin.

This part of Baden-Württemberg in Germany’s southwest is home to many of the country’s most valuable family-owned companies you’ve never heard of. For decades these self-described “hidden champions” have become multibillion-euro concerns thanks to engineering ingenuity and fastidious discretion.

But those one-time strengths are proving a liability in the AI age and Gräter sees IPAI – along with the wider Schwarz investment in Heilbronn – as a midwife. Giving birth to a mentality shift in these family-owned Mittelstand (SME) companies.

“The pressure is now high enough that change has become inevitable,” he said. “The opportunity is now and AI is not a future industry but a now industry.”

Gräter sees a critical mass of clued-in younger Mittelstand managers, all of whom realise the existential threat posed by the missed opportunities of old habits. At IPAI, the next generation meet to do the unheard of: pool their industrial-era knowledge to make it work for them in the brave new AI world, rather than give away data treasure troves “in an unreflected way”.

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“Just look at the robotics field: we are unbelievably strong here and robotics is the chance for our next future-oriented industry, particularly in Baden-Württemberg,” said Gräter. “I think our medium-sized enterprises have the right level of reflection and will not run blind into these AI opportunities.”

In the past weeks and months, the IPAI chief executive has picked up on what he calls a “positivity” shift in Germany in the tone and content of the AI debate. Firms he meets are no longer as overwhelmed by the challenges of the ground-breaking technology, while the days of anxious toe-dipping and blind, often expensive, exploration are over.

“At least with the more mature firms we are seeing a greater readiness for real investment in real applications, in scaling,” he said.

On the day The Irish Times visits, leading German robotics firms are discussing common AI projects down the hall while, adjacent, IPAI member companies are hammering out plans for bringing the newest AI knowledge to trainees in their dual training programmes.

As its campus takes shape, IPAI places outreach at the core of its mission. Its temporary headquarters offers casual visitors an interactive exhibition into the potential of AI. Last July, more than 15,000 curious visitors attended its outdoor summer information event.

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As we move into the next lap of the AI tortoise and hare race, and Jensen Huang looks for a new role, Gräter sees German companies moving into a stronger position. AI is moving beyond the Wild West frontier years and, after a slow start, Europe’s economic giant – and tech tortoise – is on the move.

“Our approach to AI has to fit us and our DNA, and I think that co-operation is what is in our DNA,” said Gräter. “We have to be ambitious and but I don’t see any reason to be afraid.”