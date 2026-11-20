Anthropic Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao speaks at the closing bell of the Nasdaq MarketSite after the IPO of its shares on Thursday. Photograph: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

Staff at Anthropic’s Dublin operation are positioned to benefit from its record-breaking flotation after the company recognised €8.4 million in share-based remuneration last year.

The AI company behind Claude, which began trading on Wall Street on Thursday, saw its shares rise 17 per cent to close at about $97 a share after it raised $81 billion in the largest-ever initial public offering.

New accounts filed today by Anthropic Ireland Limited show the company’s Irish subsidiary awarded hundreds of thousands of share options and restricted stock units to employees last year.

In total, the company recognised €8.4 million in share-based remuneration for its Irish employees in 2025, compared with a €4.9 million salary bill. Salaries were equivalent to an average of about €225,000 per employee.

The filing stated Anthropic employed an average of 22 people in Ireland during the year. Its year-end headcount was higher than that figure, however, following extensive recruitment throughout 2025.

Share options granted to Irish-based employees by Anthropic give them the right to buy shares later at a set price.

Anthropic Ireland Limited said average fair value was €71.32 for each option and €94.62 for each restricted stock unit. These are accounting estimates and do not reflect the amount employees received or the value of the awards at the time of the flotation.

The accounts did not disclose how many of Anthropic’s employees received share awards or the financial rewards they would be in line to receive from the company’s initial public offering that took place yesterday.

On Thursday, Anthropic’s stock rose as much as 39 per cent above its $83 listing price, which was higher than the initial target of $78, before closing at about $97 a share.

When contacted by The Irish Times, the company declined to comment.

Anthropic, which set up its Irish unit in 2024, has announced plans to develop a sizeable office in Dublin and create 200 jobs in Ireland by 2027.

Last year, the AI company’s Irish subsidiary, which sells its Claude services across Europe, generated turnover of €308.4 million, up from €27.7 million the previous year. It booked an after-tax loss of €78 million in the year, a large rise on the €9.1 million in 2024.

The latest job announcement in March came less than a year after the company revealed plans to hire more than 100 staff across Dublin and London.

By March of this year, 85 staff had been hired in Ireland for its sales, legal and finance units.

Among the new recruits was Aiden Blake, a former Google executive who is now Anthropic’s head of start-up sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Siobhan Ivers, who previously held a senior role at Etsy’s Irish operation, also joined last October as head of integrity and compliance.

Blake and Ivers are considered two of the highest-ranking staff at Anthropic’s Irish office, alongside Ronan Davy, a former executive at Etsy’s Irish office, who joined Anthropic in 2024 and is now the firm’s head of regulatory legal.

During 2026, the company has advertised dozens of jobs for its Dublin office, with salaries between €200,000 and €355,000 listed for many of the roles.

The Thursday flotation by the AI lab, led by Dario and Daniela Amodei, secured the firm a market value of $1.3 trillion at its closing price, which placed it in the elite club of companies valued above $1 trillion, but lower than SpaceX’s valuation at the end of its first day.