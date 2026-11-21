Arguably nothing demonstrates Ireland’s emergence as a rugby force – not three Grand Slams and six Championship titles since 2009 – more starkly than the turnaround in the rivalries with the game’s giants, New Zealand and South Africa.

Before Chicago in 2016, Ireland had won none and drawn one of 28 games against the All Blacks in 111 years. Beginning with that day in Soldier Field, Ireland won five of the next eight, although New Zealand have since won the last four.

The rivalry with the Springboks flipped just as dramatically. In 16 meetings over 98 years starting in 1906 Ireland managed one win and one draw. Starting with the win over the Springboks in November 2004, Ireland have won nine of the last 15 clashes. In those two blocks, Ireland’s winning ratio has increased from 6.25 per cent to 60 per cent.

The sole win in that first block came at Lansdowne Road in 1965 by 9-6, thanks to a try by Pat McGrath and two penalties by Tom Kiernan. Five years later, on a cold January day in Dublin, an 8-8 draw in Dublin was better remembered for the demonstrations and march to Lansdowne Road organised by the Irish Anti-Apartheid Movement.

By the time the Boks rocked up to Lansdowne Road in 2004 they had beaten Ireland eight times in a row, and Malcolm O’Kelly had played in the last six of them.

Malcolm O'Kelly in action in the first Test match of Ireand's 2004 tour, in Bloemfontein. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

O’Kelly was part of a six-match, two-Test tour under Warren Gatland in 1998, losing the first Test in Bloemfontein 37-13 and the second, aka the Battle of Pretoria, in Loftus Versfeld by 33-0.

“In that first test, though they pulled away at the end, it was quite ferocious as well,” recalls O’Kelly, who was on the receiving end of a kick by Joost van der Westhuizen early in the second Test which, well, kicked things off.

“I was kicked in the groin – properly kicked in the groin – and that kind of set the tone. We were just incensed and they weren’t taking anything from us. It was hilarious, not remotely like a game of rugby, even for those times.”

The French referee Joël Dumé only showed the late Van der Westhuizen a yellow card and carnage ensued. Then Irish manager Donal Lenihan shouted at Dumé from the touchline: “Ref, you’re fla-ing us.” The Cork colloquialism to a French referee in Pretoria might possibly have been lost in translation.

There followed two home defeats, Bobby Skinstad proving the difference in a 28-18 win in Dublin in 2000. “All through my period he was absolutely electric,” admits O’Kelly.

Ireland returned in 2004, losing 27-13 in Bloemfontein and 26-17 in Cape Town.

“We had a strong lineout but their lineout was phenomenal. They had Victor Matfield, we actually couldn’t get near them and they overran us at the end. Eddie O’Sullivan was so pissed off at us that we didn’t perform. But the second Test in Cape Town, better conditions, sea level, we’d come to terms with them a bit more.”

The following November, after Jake White had said only one or two Irish players would make his side, Ireland ended a 39-year wait with a 17-12 win, Ronan O’Gara scoring all the points.

Ronan O'Gara scores the first try against South Africa at Lansdowne Road in November 2004. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“The scrums were hard-core and we were hanging in there,” says O’Kelly. “But we were very different. Rog did a tap and go from five metres while the ref was still talking to the South African guys. Was Paul Honnis the ref?” It sure was. Played seven, seven Ireland wins.

“He was certainly our lucky referee at that stage. But it was something that was definitely coming.”

Two years later, Ireland beat the Boks again, 32-15, with O’Kelly a replacement.

“We absolutely ripped them to pieces. They were putting together a new defensive plan, which they became obviously very astute at. That day, they were flying up and leaving holes left, right and centre, but they sorted that out in the following few years.”

Indeed, their defence would be the Boks’ foundation for winning the 2007 World Cup.

That win in November 2006 was also Andrew Trimble’s first game against the Boks, when he scored the first of Ireland’s four tries within five minutes.

“I saw that through the eyes of a 22-year-old. There was a naivety which shielded me from what South Africa was considered to be all about. All we heard about was Pierre Spies back then, but Denis Leamy completely and utterly dominated him off the scrum.

“That got us gainline, and then Rog just waved his magic wand and put me off his shoulder in through a gap. It was a beautiful moment, a moment I really savoured but made me think it was normal, which is serious fool’s gold. It wasn’t the real world.”

As an aside, four years later, Trimble recalls Ruan Pienaar joining Ulster and recognising him as the young replacement in the backfield who he had fended off with his left hand in scoring.

Andrew Trimble scores a try for Ireland as Bevin Fortuin of South Africa tackles him, Lansdowne Road, November 2006. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/inpho

“I caught him right in the jaw, and I think even maybe like a finger up his nostril, but I caught him in the best sweet spot. He was completely powerless. I obviously hadn’t done my research on who the Springboks replacement scrumhalf was that day. Ignorance is bliss, and it was only when Ruan arrived at Ulster I realised it was him that I did that to, and it made the moment retrospectively even sweeter, because I was able to send Ruan a picture of it,” says Trimble, laughing.

Trimble was 24th man when Ireland beat the Boks in Croke Park in 2009, didn’t play in the defeat in the Aviva in 2010 but did so in the 16-12 loss in 2010 before starting all three Tests in the tour of 2016.

“I felt daunted by that tour, playing South Africa three times in South Africa after a long, tough season, which I assume Leinster had finished. So, I wasn’t relishing that challenge but it was easily the best tour I’ve ever been on.

“South Africa is an incredible place to tour. I realised very quickly that I was in quite good form as well and that we had a chance, which just transformed the experience.”

CJ Stander’s red card meant Trimble packed down in the backrow at scrum time.

“Even as a 95 kilo, skinny winger, I might have been more physical than most wings, but I’m not more physical than most South African back-rows!

“That was tough, but what an experience, and getting across the line with 14 men made it an even bigger accomplishment, but the feeling of achieving something was very quickly erased by not winning the series.

“That was a big opportunity lost, particularly the second Test, when we led 19-3 at half-time.”

Ireland led 26-10 inside the final quarter in Johannesburg but, as Trimble puts it, “you think you’re okay and then the altitude kicks in. Oh man, we unravelled that day, and [Damian] de Allende ran through the middle of me and Murray,” admits Trimble of South Africa’s last try.

“It was such a silly moment defensively from both of us, but more so Murray,” he says, chuckling. “That I contributed in a meaningful way to the disappointment made it quite hard. I was absolutely gutted after we lost the third Test, because I was getting on and I retired a year or two later. I knew I wouldn’t get any more chances.”

Ireland have won four of the ensuing six meetings, including one in Durban, another in Paris, and two in Dublin.

“Since that tour, the rivalry has really changed gears. So, I don’t think I’ve seen the most intense, the most exciting part of that rivalry by a long shot.”

He attributes this to South Africa being world champions twice more.

“That Ireland are challenging them whenever they’re in that category makes it big. Ireland beating South Africa when they’re at a low ebb, I don’t think lands us significantly with them.

Bundee Aki in action against South Africa at the Stade de France in the Rugby World Cup, 2023. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“The game at the World Cup, we did well to steer it home. We weren’t dominant, but it was more being opportunistic. We lost the first five lineouts in that game. Usually, that’s ‘rest in peace, Ireland – game over’.

“In Durban, it needed that last-minute drop goal, having got our heads kicked in the week before. So, even though we have had success against them, it still does feel like respect slash fear. We do have that fear factor with South Africa big time.”

[ Christophe Ridley ‘the perfect guy’ to referee Ireland v Springboks, says Andy FarrellOpens in new window ]

For that reason, Trimble gives qualified backing to Dan Sheehan’s new role at number eight.

“There’s risk with it, but this is a game where we have to roll the dice a little bit. I think this is a reflection of that.”

As for Saturday’s game, Trimble says: “This is probably going to sound like everyone else out there, but there’s nothing in the last two weeks – and I’m talking about even South Africa’s games and even though they got beat by France – in the Ireland performances, or arguably in the last two years, that makes me feel we can be bullish about the weekend. I don’t think we can replicate what France did.

“But, and this is a huge but, Farrell has done it to South Africa in the past, and he’s found a way to leverage something. He’s got a trick up his sleeve. He’s got a way to get the guys into the emotional head space that they’re required to be at.

“That pitch needs to be perfect, and Farrell and this team absolutely can get there. There’s nothing that I’ve seen that makes me think they will. I think they can but it’s going to take something very, very special. It’s going to take our biggest performance since Durban.”

Ireland v South Africa

1906 to 2004: Played 16, Ireland 1 win, 1 draw, South Africa 14 wins.

2004 to today: Played 15, Ireland 9 wins, South Africa 6 wins.