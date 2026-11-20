Holly Cairns with her newborn son at Cork University Maternity Hospital

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns has given birth to her second child.

The as yet unnamed boy was born in Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).

Cairns posted a photograph of the baby on her Instagram page with the words: “He took his time, but he’s finally here. We are obsessed.

“A massive thank you to the brilliant staff at CUMH for all their care and kindness.”

Cairns announced in June that she was pregnant. In September she announced that she would not be participating in the party’s one-day think-in on doctor’s advice as she was in her third trimester.

Among those who posted congratulations on her Instagram page were Labour leader Ivana Bacik and Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh.

Cairns and her partner Barry Looney welcomed their first child, a girl, on polling day in the November 2024 general election.

Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan has again assumed the role of acting party leader in October, for the duration of Cairns’ maternity leave.

Following the birth of her first baby, Cairns finished maternity leave and returned to her role as leader of the Social Democrats last September.

Cairns said returning to work had been “very logistically difficult” and felt like an “insurmountable thing”.

“I haven’t spoken much about this for that reason,” she says.

“But I think it’s important not to sugar-coat it. It is difficult. It has been hard, and we’re always figuring it out as we go.”

During her maternity leave, Cairns spent no more than an hour away from her baby girl.

“I found [it] really hard coming back to work. Sometimes I still do, but I was also eager to get back,” she said.