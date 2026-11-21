Maro Itoje and Fin Smith are now on the same page when it comes to tactics. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Nations Championship: England v New Zealand, Twickenham, Saturday, 2.10pm – Live on Virgin Media One and UTV

In the brave new world of the Nations Championship things are not as black and white as they used to be. Of course England against New Zealand still has its own unique rattle and hum, but the context is now slightly different. The winners of the Hillary Shield will have to wait a few hours until Ireland have faced South Africa and France have played Argentina to find out precisely where they stand.

Should the All Blacks triumph with a try bonus point they will be into next Sunday’s grand final regardless of how South Africa fare in Dublin. An England victory, on the other hand, would boost the Springboks and potentially set up a second successive showdown with New Zealand within eight days. It is not quite a dry run for the World Cup knockouts but, equally, it is a good chance for the real England to reveal themselves.

Because the sugar rush of defeating a lacklustre Wallaby side and a similarly sub-par Japan will be superseded by a more lasting feelgood vibe if Maro Itoje’s team can end a tricky year by felling one of the southern hemisphere’s giants. While England have had a relatively decent record against lesser opponents, their strike rate against the world’s best is less imposing. In the Steve Borthwick era they have won just four of their last 20 Tests against South Africa, New Zealand, France, Ireland and Scotland.

The time has arrived to break free of all that baggage and to prove a point to themselves as much as anyone else. “This is a massive game for England,” said Itoje, making no attempt to downplay the magnitude of the occasion. “It presents a huge challenge but also a wonderful opportunity ... to show ourselves, our supporters and the world where we believe this team can go.”

In that regard England could have done without Wales giving the All Blacks a bloody nose in Cardiff last weekend. Talking about the inevitable danger of wounded animals may sound cliched but Itoje, for one, expects a furious Kiwi reaction.

“This is definitely one of those weeks where you know you have to be sharp and the game is going to be a tough one. The [New Zealand] team that played against Wales is not the team that is going to rock up to Twickenham.”

It is also going to hinge on England’s ability to think clearly under pressure, the old TCUP (think correctly under pressure) mentality beloved of Clive Woodward’s World Cup winners back in the day. Against the Wallabies and Japan, neither of whom fired many shots, England conceded a combined total of just 15 penalties and one yellow card. What a colossal difference it has made to their cohesion and rhythm.

And as much as physicality, defensive hunger and aggressive line speed will be fundamental, so will the clarity of thought and accuracy that separates the best from the mere pretenders.

Damian McKenzie and Jordie Barrett during the All Blacks captain's run in Teddington, England. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

“The best way to make sure you are not under pressure is to get your own house in order,” said Itoje. “We want to be a team that builds the habit of winning so that when we hit the World Cup we are in a great position. These are the sort of games we need to be in if we are going to be a great side.”

The most obvious precedent is last November’s 33-19 win against the same opposition but, in hindsight, that was a slight outlier. The All Blacks were labouring under the coaching stewardship of the soon-to-depart Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson and, even without the talismanic Ardie Savea, this year’s visitors should pose a more formidable threat. Itoje’s challenge to his players is not to panic even if New Zealand come rampaging out of the blocks.

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“It would be very unrealistic to think we are going to dominate from start to finish with no blips. When those moments do come, it is important for us to know that it’s not fatal for us to miss a tackle or to make any kind of mistake. What is damaging is when you back that up,” he said.

With Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett and Will Jordan all back in black, England’s improving defence will certainly need to be disciplined and alert. Their bench impact will also be pivotal, as will the breakdown battle. The degree to which Peter Lakai, Wallace Sititi and Tupou Vaa’i can outperform – or otherwise – the home trio of Ollie Chessum, Ben Curry and Ben Earl could be one of the afternoon’s key duels.

Curry’s ability to slow down All Black ball to the satisfaction of the Australian referee Nic Berry will be particularly important on an emotional afternoon for him and his family.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else on earth than Twickenham on Saturday,” said Curry, reflecting tearfully on the “very dark periods” he endured during an injury-ravaged 2025-26 season that involved two complex hamstring operations. “There were days where you were like, ‘I really don’t want to do this any more’. To be in this position now it would be a shame not to enjoy it.”

Will Joseph of England attempts to juggle the balls during the captain's run at Allianz Stadium in London. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

England’s tactical decisions will also be intriguing, with Itoje a firm believer that “taking the three” from penalties awarded in front of the posts still has a place even in an era of endless close-range lineouts and driven mauls. There was a well-publicised on-field disagreement between the captain and his outhalf Fin Smith during last season’s Italy game in Rome but this time – “Fin’s on board with whatever I say ...” – Itoje insists it will be shaped by the game situation.

“It’s very much a feel thing. I still believe the old adage is true in Test rugby: if points are available, take them. Yes, the attacking maul has become a lot more potent. But if you have a penalty in the middle of the field where it’s very much kickable I still think you take that option and keep the scoreboard ticking. It’s always a judgment call ... there’s no right answer.”

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Left unspoken was the strong likelihood of this contest being decided by a couple of points here or there. The hosts are still weighing up how to respond to the All Blacks prematch haka but, as Itoje will emphasise to his squad, it is what happens once the game kicks off that matters more. Heading into another gripping Test rugby weekend, England are well placed to seize the moment. – Guardian

ENGLAND: George Furbank; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Seb Atkinson, Will Joseph; Fin Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Fin Baxter, Jamie George, Joe Heyes; Maro Itoje (capt), Alex Coles; Ollie Chessum, Ben Curry, Ben Earl.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will ​Stuart, George Martin, Greg Fisilau, Henry Pollock, Ben Spencer, Marcus Smith.

NEW ZEALAND: Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby; Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard; Ethan ​de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell; Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland; Tupou Vaa’i, Peter Lakai, Wallace ‌Sititi.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Anton Segner, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Cortez Ratima, Richie Mo’unga, Rieko Ioane.

Referee: Nic Berry (Aus).