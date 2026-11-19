The Minister for Justice has granted study visas to 48 Gazan students, including five members of a dance troupe, permitting them to pursue college courses in the State.

Only 20 of the 48 are permitted by the Israeli and Jordanian authorities to leave Gaza in the next scheduled evacuation on Monday, the High Court heard. A further evacuation is scheduled for December 21st.

When the Minister’s decision was announced on Thursday, in proceedings arising from his refusal of visas, Judge Siobhán Phelan described it as “good news” and “huge progress”.

The development came after another High Court judge on October 27th overturned the Minister’s refusal of a visa to one student over “significant” decision-making errors, including a failure to consider documents, and ordered that their application be reconsidered and decided within 10 days. That judicial review challenge concerning Shaymaa Abudalu was regarded as a lead case clarifying issues raised in other cases.

Abudalu, the court heard, whose mother and two sisters were killed in an Israeli missile strike, has been offered a fully-funded place on a four-year engineering degree programme at University College Cork.

An estimated 114 (83 per cent) of 138 Palestinian applications for long-stay study visas have been refused by the Irish authorities so far this year, compared with 22 of 164 (13 per cent) last year.

Sarah Cooney, barrister for Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, on Thursday said her client had taken a “very pragmatic” approach and wrote to solicitors for the applicants on November 9th. He invited them to submit confirmation by November 12th regarding their college courses and told them their appeals over the visa refusals would be decided by November 18th.

His letter informed the applicants that the names of students with confirmed courses would be submitted to the Irish Embassy in Tel Aviv to ascertain whether spaces could be made available for Ireland on the proposed evacuation flight. Ireland has no control over who is evacuated, the applicants were informed.

Cooney said the situation is a “moving” one and her side is doing its best to decide other appeals as soon as possible, including those of nine students seeking to pursue courses starting in January.

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh, representing most of the 48 applicants, said it appeared about 64 cases in total had been initiated over refused visas. She said a decision is outstanding regarding one of her clients.

Cooney said it was expected that case would be decided later and the judge listed outstanding matters to Monday. Noting additional challenges are pending, Phlean listed those for later this month.

Colm O’Dwyer, senior counsel for the five dance students, said they were among the 48 who secured visas.

The five will study at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick, which has waived their fees for the course. The dancers are collaborators in Dancing With Strangers: From Palestine To Ireland, a project by Irish dance company Instant Dissidence, directed by choreographer Rita Marcalo.

Since early 2024, dancers in Gaza have created dances about their personal experience of occupation and genocide, which dancers in Ireland perform on their behalf as “body avatars”.

After the Gazan dancers were told by the Irish Embassy they could be included in a possible operation to leave Gaza during the summer, they applied for study visas with pro bono support from Daly Hempenstall Solicitors and sponsorship from Instant Dissidence.

Their applications were refused. Their solicitors complained that the refusals alleged documents were missing when these had been provided, that passports were missing when they were held by the Irish Embassy, and the sponsorship and funding arrangements had not been explained, despite detailed letters from the sponsor and applicants.

In a statement, Claire Castinel of Daly Hempenstall welcomed the “fair and humane outcome” in the matter.

However, she said the students’ experience “gives rise to serious concern that study visa decision-making is becoming increasingly restrictive in a manner that may not be consistent with published policy or the requirements of fair and individual decision-making”.

Access to a fair visa process “should not depend upon an applicant having the resources and legal support required to bring High Court proceedings”, she added.